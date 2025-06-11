Madhya Pradesh Horror! Minor Raped At Rewa Hospital; 2 Ward Boys & Guard Detained

Madhya Pradesh Horror! Minor Allegedly Raped In Rewa Hospital; Victim & Mother Go Missing After Incident |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly raped at Gandhi Smriti Chikitsalaya in Rewa. She accompanied her ailing mother to the hospital, when the incident happened on late Sunday night.

Police have detained two ward boys and a guard. However, the mother-daughter duo has been reportedly missing since Monday.

Medical examination shows signs of sexual assault and the girl also revealed she was forced to take poison.

According to reports, a woman was admitted at the ENT ward of GMH Rewa. Her minor daughter accompanied her to the hospital. The woman was discharged from the ward on Sunday, however she was asked to stay for one more night due to incomplete paper formalities.

Later, at night, the minor went missing mysteriously. Her distraught mother searched for her outside the hospital premises. She spotted her crying and took her to the gynaecology ward.

The initial treatment revealed the girl was strangled, subjected to violence and she was forced to consume poison. Following which a thorough medical checkup was conducted which showed signs of sexual assault against the minor.

Next morning on Monday, the mother and daughter duo reportedly went "missing" from the genecology.

Hospital's delayed report raises question

Despite clear medical reports indicating sexual assault, the hospital's delay in informing the cops has raised serious concerns. It was only after the duo's disappearance that the hospital staff informed the police.

The police said that search is on. Two ward boys and a security guard have been detained and are being questioned.

Police suspect a ward boy who knew the victim

According to preliminary information, the minor knew a ward boy of the hospital. The police suspect that taking advantage of this acquaintance, she was taken out of the ward and molested. However, the police have not reached any conclusion until the investigation is completed.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage has also surfaced. It is being claimed that some people are seen running away with a girl on a stretcher. However, the police has not confirmed whether this footage is of the hospital itself or any of the accused has been taken into custody.