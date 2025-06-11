Surya Mitra Krishi Feeder Scheme To See ₹20K Crore Investment: CM Mohan Yadav | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Surya Mitra Krishi Feeder Yojana is likely to attract investment of around ₹20,000 crores in the state. The scheme entails connecting even small investors and farmers and this is an exemplary step, said the chief minister adding that solar energy will change the life of farmers.

The state’s new and renewable energy capacity has increased by 15% and currently projects totaling around 9,300 MW are operational, Yadav said while addressing the Surya Mitra Krishi Feeder Yojana Summit at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on Tuesday evening.

Over 350 investors from across the country attended the summit in which new and renewable energy minister Rakesh Shukla, energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar were also present.

Madhya Pradesh is making tremendous progress in solar energy production and its dependency on coal-based energy is being reduced, said the chief minister. Madhya Pradesh has now become self-reliant in the energy sector and is supplying power to other states, said the Chief Minister.

Madhya Pradesh is now producing more than 3,000 MW of solar energy, said Yadav assuring the investors that the state will soon become a Renewable Energy Champion of the world.

The state receives sunlight for more than 300 days a year and regions like Rewa, Neemuch, Chhatarpur, Shajapur and Agar have emerged as solar energy pilgrim sites, he said adding that Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Project has become an inspiration globally. He further said that a solar manufacturing hub is being developed in Neemuch and Shajapur.