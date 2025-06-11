Madhya Pradesh: Congress To Launch Public Movement To Install Dr Ambedkar Statue On HC Premises | Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has decided to launch a public movement in Madhya Pradesh to get Dr B R Ambedkar's statue installed on the premises of Gwalior High Court. The decision was taken at AICC office New Delhi, said leaders on Tuesday.

After a proposal to install Ambedkar's statue at Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court was opposed following a dispute between groups of lawyers, the Congress decided to take up the issue before the people.

Congress state in-charge Harish Choudhary claimed, “The permission was granted and the process to install the statue of father of the Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on the court’s premises had begun. However, the process has been stalled following the pressure of BJP-RSS; it is a direct attack on democracy and the Constitution.”

State president Jitu Patwari said that his party will launch a political movement to seek public consent for the installation of Dr Ambedkar's statue at the court campus. "Those opposed to the installation of the statue are BJP-RSS associated people (lawyers), and the Congress' will oppose their stance. Those who are opposing the installation of the statue should apologize and let it happen in the interest of the Constitution," said Patwari.

"Among all the sarsanghchalaks of the RSS till now, none has been a Dalit or a tribal. This exposes their hidden agenda. The aim of RSS and BJP is to create division in the society, whereas Congress believes in taking all sections along," said Leader of opposition Umang Singhar.