MP Shocker: JCB machine, cement mixer used to make 'Prasad' at self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri's Dandraua Dham, watch video

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video of 'prasad' purportedly being made using a JCB and cement mixing machine has emerged from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh. The incident is said to have taken place at Dandraua dham where controversial self-styled godman Dhirenra Kumar Shastri was delivering a sermon.

Dandraua Dham is a famous Hanuman temple located between Mehangav and Mau of Bhind district.

According to reports, the prasad was being made for thousands of Dhirendra Shastri's followers who had come from various states to attend and listen to his 'Hanuman Katha'.

Unfazed by the health hazards it can cause, workers were seen putting about 400 quintals of flour and jaggery for mixing in the machines. Not just the 'prasad', the machines were also being used to make potato gravy that would be served along to devotees.

The video of the prasad being processed in such a manner is now going viral on social media.

'Woman dies of heart attack in Dandraua dham'

The incident comes merely two days after a woman had died after being crushed in a crowd in Dandraua dham. More than half a dozen devotees were injured in the incident.

When questioned Dhirendra Shastri about the incident, he issued a statement, saying Shastri said that the woman was a heart patient and died due to suffocation.

“Neither there was any stampede yesterday, nor can it happen in future. We have adequate arrangements in this regard. The woman died due to suffocation because the venue was fully packed” he said.