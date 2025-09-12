 MP Shocker! BJP's Letterhead Used For Making False Complaint In Bhopal, Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Shocker! BJP's Letterhead Used For Making False Complaint In Bhopal, Case Registered

MP Shocker! BJP's Letterhead Used For Making False Complaint In Bhopal, Case Registered

The complaint further alleged that the accused have a criminal background and attempted to grab lands

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
MP Shocker! BJP's Letterhead Used For Making False Complaint In Bhopal, Case Registered | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kolar police on Friday registered a case against a father-son duo for allegedly fabricating a BJP letterhead and using it to file a false complaint in the name of Prime Minister Jan Kalyan Yojana Prakoshth.

Police officials said the case was filed following an order from the court on a complaint by advocate Ajay Tripathi. The accused, identified as Vishal Singh Rajput and his father Ghanshyam Singh Rajput, residents of Kolar Road, are alleged to have created a forged letterhead, falsely presenting Ghanshyam as a state co-convener of BJP’s Jan Kalyan Yojana Prakoshth, a body which the party clarified does not exist.

Read Also
Bhopal: Around Four To Five Urban Tigers Loiter In City Outskirt; The Big Cats Often Comes Near...
article-image

The forged document dated January 21, 2025, was allegedly used to submit a false complaint against Tripathi and his client before senior police officials. During verification, BJP’s state office bearers confirmed that neither the organisation nor the accused’s claimed designation exists.

The complaint further alleged that the accused have a criminal background and attempted to grab land belonging to Tripathi’s client in village Dehrikala, by creating pressure through false cases and fabricated documents.

FPJ Shorts
Did Iceland Cricket Troll Pakistan Team By Calling Them 'Underdog' Ahead Of Oman Clash In Asia Cup 2025? Check Out
Did Iceland Cricket Troll Pakistan Team By Calling Them 'Underdog' Ahead Of Oman Clash In Asia Cup 2025? Check Out
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes To PM Modi Opposing Exemption From Public Consultation For Atomic Mineral Mining
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes To PM Modi Opposing Exemption From Public Consultation For Atomic Mineral Mining
Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar Directs Inclusion Of Koliwadas In Mumbai Development Plan Within 60 Days
Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar Directs Inclusion Of Koliwadas In Mumbai Development Plan Within 60 Days
Maharashtra Govt Renames Ahmednagar Railway Station To Ahilyanagar
Maharashtra Govt Renames Ahmednagar Railway Station To Ahilyanagar

Based on court directions, police registered an FIR under Sections 318(3), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and is carrying out further investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker! BJP's Letterhead Used For Making False Complaint In Bhopal, Case Registered

MP Shocker! BJP's Letterhead Used For Making False Complaint In Bhopal, Case Registered

Bhopal’s First ‘Rendering Plant’ Turning Animal Waste Into Revenue And Jobs

Bhopal’s First ‘Rendering Plant’ Turning Animal Waste Into Revenue And Jobs

Bhopal Police Initiative: Reflective Belts For Cattle To Prevent Road Accidents

Bhopal Police Initiative: Reflective Belts For Cattle To Prevent Road Accidents

Madhya Pradesh: Training, Advice Have Little Impact On BJP Legislators; After Kushwaha, MLA Pannalal...

Madhya Pradesh: Training, Advice Have Little Impact On BJP Legislators; After Kushwaha, MLA Pannalal...

MP's BJP Executive May Be Formed After Dussehra; District Executive Committees Have Been Announced...

MP's BJP Executive May Be Formed After Dussehra; District Executive Committees Have Been Announced...