MP Shocker! BJP's Letterhead Used For Making False Complaint In Bhopal, Case Registered | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kolar police on Friday registered a case against a father-son duo for allegedly fabricating a BJP letterhead and using it to file a false complaint in the name of Prime Minister Jan Kalyan Yojana Prakoshth.

Police officials said the case was filed following an order from the court on a complaint by advocate Ajay Tripathi. The accused, identified as Vishal Singh Rajput and his father Ghanshyam Singh Rajput, residents of Kolar Road, are alleged to have created a forged letterhead, falsely presenting Ghanshyam as a state co-convener of BJP’s Jan Kalyan Yojana Prakoshth, a body which the party clarified does not exist.

The forged document dated January 21, 2025, was allegedly used to submit a false complaint against Tripathi and his client before senior police officials. During verification, BJP’s state office bearers confirmed that neither the organisation nor the accused’s claimed designation exists.

The complaint further alleged that the accused have a criminal background and attempted to grab land belonging to Tripathi’s client in village Dehrikala, by creating pressure through false cases and fabricated documents.

Based on court directions, police registered an FIR under Sections 318(3), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and is carrying out further investigation.