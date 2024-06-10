MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Seeks Blessings From Ex-Prez Ramnath Kovind, LK Advani After Taking Oath As Cabinet Minister In Modi 3.0

MP: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Seeks Blessings From Ex-Prez Ramnath Kovind, LK Advani Before Start Of New Inning | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after taking oath as a Union Cabinet Minister, Shivraj SIngh Chouhan paid courtesy visits to the veteran political leaders of the nation on Monday, accompanied by his wife Sadhna Singh.

The senior BJP leader and four-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made his debut in the Union Cabinet on Sunday and was sworn in as a cabinet minister in presence of President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the veteran BJP leaders.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his family met Bharat Ratna and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at the latter's residence in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/zKlupLKiMy — Rakesh Kumar (@RiCkY_847) June 10, 2024

Met Advani and Kovind

On Monday, before starting afresh as a Union Minister for the first time, he seeked blessings from former Deputy PM Advani in New Delhi during his courtesy visit. Prior to it, he also paid a visit to the residence of former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Additionally, Chouhan visited BJP President JP Nadda, who is currently a Cabinet colleague, and Governor Mangubhai Patel of Madhya Pradesh.

Won general elections 6 times in past

This is the 6th time Chouhan won the Lok Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, around 60 km from the state capital Bhopal. However, this is the first time he would be serving as Union minister.

Prior to that, from 2005 to 2023, the seasoned politician served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. In addition to Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Virendra Khatik, other prominent Madhya Pradesh-based BJP politicians, were also inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet on Sunday.

Savitri Thakur and Durgadas Uike, two more state-based BJP MPs, took the oath as Ministers of State (MoS). Notably, the BJP grabbed 27 in 2014 and 28 in 2019 to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.