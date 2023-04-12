 MP: Shatabdi Express gets new halt at Bina
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Shatabdi Express gets new halt at Bina

MP: Shatabdi Express gets new halt at Bina

Train number 12002/12001 New Delhi-Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi Shatabdi Express will stop at Bina for two minutes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shatabdi Express that runs between Bhopal-New Delhi will now have a two-minute halt at Bina Junction for six months starting from Wednesday.

Train number 12002/12001 New Delhi-Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi Shatabdi Express will stop at Bina for two minutes.

Train number 12002, New Delhi-Rani Kamalapati Shatabdi Express, will arrive at Bina station at 12.40 pm and depart at 12.42 pm. The train will stop at Bina station for 2 minutes. Similarly, train number 12001, Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, will reach Bina station at 5 pm and leave at 5.02 pm

The Public Works Minister Gopal Bhargava thanked Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for making Shatabdi Express stop at Bina Junction. Bhargava said that the long-pending demand of the people of Bundelkhand would be fulfilled, and the people associated with employment and education activities in the region would get the facility to travel to the capital of the state and the country.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: New Bhopal-Jaipur direct flight takes off tomorrow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 1k illegal structures razed, teakwood worth Rs 1.25 crore seized in Burhanpur

MP: 1k illegal structures razed, teakwood worth Rs 1.25 crore seized in Burhanpur

Bhopal: Two cricketers script history, become part of first ever National Women’s Team for Blind

Bhopal: Two cricketers script history, become part of first ever National Women’s Team for Blind

Bhopal: Man dies following heart attack after gym workout

Bhopal: Man dies following heart attack after gym workout

Bhopal: Class 10 student falls to death from moving train

Bhopal: Class 10 student falls to death from moving train

Bhopal: BJP leaders plunge into action douse flames of anger in party

Bhopal: BJP leaders plunge into action douse flames of anger in party