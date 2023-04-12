MP: Shatabdi Express gets new halt at Bina

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shatabdi Express that runs between Bhopal-New Delhi will now have a two-minute halt at Bina Junction for six months starting from Wednesday.

Train number 12002/12001 New Delhi-Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi Shatabdi Express will stop at Bina for two minutes.

Train number 12002, New Delhi-Rani Kamalapati Shatabdi Express, will arrive at Bina station at 12.40 pm and depart at 12.42 pm. The train will stop at Bina station for 2 minutes. Similarly, train number 12001, Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, will reach Bina station at 5 pm and leave at 5.02 pm

The Public Works Minister Gopal Bhargava thanked Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for making Shatabdi Express stop at Bina Junction. Bhargava said that the long-pending demand of the people of Bundelkhand would be fulfilled, and the people associated with employment and education activities in the region would get the facility to travel to the capital of the state and the country.