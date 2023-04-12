Madhya Pradesh: New Bhopal-Jaipur direct flight takes off tomorrow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a boost to air connectivity, a new direct flight between Bhopal and Jaipur will start from Thursday onwards.

The flight operated by Indigo will fly three days a week, i.e. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, as per reports of Nai Duniya.

Currently, the flight will depart from Jaipur at 5.10 pm to reach inBhopal at 7.00 pm. From Bhopal it will depart at 7.20 pm and will land in Jaipur at 9.00 pm.

Passengers have expressed their happiness with the commencement of this flight, also they have suggested that a morning flight should also commence in this route.

The need for direct flights from Bhopal to Lucknow and Kolkata has been felt for a long time. Indigo has assured passengers that it will include Kolkata and Goa flights in the summer schedule. The Goa flight is scheduled to start in May, however the schedule of the Kolkata flight is yet to be released.

The Airport Authority is making efforts to increase the number of flights, and they are ready to give slots on the Lucknow and Kolkata routes. The commencement of the Jaipur flight has fulfilled an old demand of the passengers of Bhopal, and it is hoped that more direct flights will be started in the future to make traveling more convenient for passengers.