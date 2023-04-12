Bhopal: Pandit Aniruddhacharya poses on chair of Bhopal central jail Superintendent's, netizens call it 'against govt rules'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A picture of Narrator Aniruddhacharya being seated on the chair of Bhopal Central Jail Superintendent went viral on social media.

His picture has sparked discussion on the social media, as some called it against the government rules.

As per a report of Nai Duniya, Aniruddhacharya had reached Bhopal Central Jail on April 8 to deliver a discourse when Jail Superintendent Rakesh Bhangre, who considers him as his guru, requested him to come from Indore and deliver the discourse.

After delivering the discourse to the prisoners, officers, and employees of the jail, on request of Jail Superintendent Rakesh, narrator visited his room where he sat on the chair of the Superintendent on his request, meanwhile someone had taken the photo, which later went viral on the social media.

It is important to note that only a senior officer of the departmental or other department can sit on the chair of a government official.

