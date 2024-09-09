 MP September 9 Weather Update: Rainfall Alert For State; Heavy Rain Expected From September 10 To 14
This will cause extremely heavy rain in some areas and heavy rain in others over the next 4 to 5 days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong weather system will bring heavy rain to Madhya Pradesh over the next four days. Light rain has already started in some parts of Bhopal. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in four districts—Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat—on Monday, with up to 8 inches of rain possible in 24 hours.

Heavy rain is also expected in over 25 other districts across the state.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Vedprakash Singh stated that the monsoon trough is passing through Madhya Pradesh. This will cause extremely heavy rain in some areas and heavy rain in others over the next 4 to 5 days.

On Sunday, light rain continued in Bhopal, Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district, Umaria, Malajkhand in Balaghat, Betul, Dhar, Guna, Pachmarhi, Ratlam, and Ujjain. Rain was also reported in Sarangpur in Rajgarh district and Itarsi in Narmadapuram. The IMD noted that the monsoon trough line is passing through northern India, and a low-pressure area is also active. A depression in the west-northwest Bay of Bengal near Odisha is expected to strengthen over the next 24 to 48 hours.

So far this season, Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 36.4 inches of rain, which is 98% of the seasonal average. The normal rainfall for the state is 37.3 inches, meaning only about 1 inch more is needed to reach full capacity.

article-image

Rainfall has exceeded normal levels in 28 districts, with the highest at 169% in Shyopur. However, Indore, Ujjain, and Rewa divisions are lagging, with Rewa receiving the least rainfall at 60% (23.3 inches).

The highest rainfall has been recorded in Mandla district at 48.18 inches, followed by Seoni at 47.87 inches, Shyopur at 45.89 inches, and Dindori at 44 inches. Bhopal ranks fifth with over 43 inches of rain. Other districts with over 40 inches of rainfall include Sidhi, Chhindwara, Raisen, Sagar, and Rajgarh.

After heavy rains in July and August, the major dams in the state, including those in Bhopal (Kolar, Kaliyasot, Kerwa, and Bhadbhada), Narmadapuram (Tawa), and others such as Bansagar, Kundalia, Bargi, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Johila, Parsadoh, Chandaura, and Kundalia, have seen rising water levels. The gates of several dams may open again due to the expected heavy rains over the next four days.

