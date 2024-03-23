MP: Satna RTO Seizes 5 Autorickshaws For Running Without Permit

Satna (Madhya Pardesh): The RTO (Regional Transport Office) has taken action against auto rickshaws running in the city without permits, fitness certificates, or insurance. In this regard, RTI official Sanjay Shrivastava conducted a vehicle checking campaign under the jurisdiction of Satna Police Station. During this operation, five auto rickshaws were caught operating without permits, fitness certificates, or insurance.

The RTO officials seized these vehicles and brought them to the city police station. It was informed that 15 auto rickshaws have been seized in the past 3 days. Some vehicles were also found without high-security number plates.

The Traffic Police and RTO departments are continuously encouraging all vehicle drivers to obtain documents and high-security number plates. Despite this, some drivers are openly flouting the rules. Now, after the crackdown, there is a panic among vehicle drivers, and they are rushing to the office to apply for necessary documents and high-security number plates.

GST Theft Of ₹65 Lakh Found In Two Mobile Shops In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation by the State Tax Department into tax evasion cases at mobile shops located on Rewa Road in Satna, namely Heera Telecom and Akash Ganga, has been completed on Saturday. A total of Rs 65 lakh, including GST and penalties, has been recovered from these two mobile shops.

Both the shop owners have deposited a sum of Rs 32.60 lakh on the spot, while the remaining amount of Rs 32.31 lakh has been given time to deposit. Several important documents related to the business were also seized during the investigation, and the amount of GST could increase upon verification.

The turnover of businesses worth Rs 5 crore in both firms was showing sales of only around Rs 2.5 crore. Despite decreasing sales every year, less tax was being deposited. This action was initiated under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Umesh Tripathi of the State Tax Department. Four teams were formed for the investigation, which not only raided the mobile shops but also searched the residences of their operators, Sunil Motwani and Ankush Nagdev.