MP: Retd Soldier Fires Gun Shots At Brother, Nephew & Niece Over Family Dispute In Sagar; 2 Dead

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A retired soldier allegedly fired gun shots at his brother, nephew and niece over a family dispute in Sagar on Friday. His nephew and brother succumbed to heavy blood loss while the niece is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Her condition is said to be critical. The incident happened in Lalepur village under Sanaudha police station area of Rahli assembly of Sagar district.

According to the information, Gudda Tiwari shot brother Rammilan Tiwari, nephew Ajju Tiwari and niece. The injured were referred to the district hospital in critical condition in Sagar.

His brother Rammilan Tiwari (62) and nephew Ajju Tiwari (36) died, whereas the treatment of niece is going in BMC.

More details awaited.