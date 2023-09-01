MP Viral Video: E-Rikshaw Drivers Team Up To Beat Passenger Outside Jabalpur Railway Station

MP Hooliganism Video: Jabalpur E-Rikshaw Driver In Habit To Thrash Passengers | Representative pic

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of e-rickshaw drivers allegedly assaulted a passenger outside Jabalpur railway station on Friday evening. The incident came to fore after a video showing the group of drivers thrashing the passenger went viral on the social media.

The incident took place after the passenger mistakenly pushed an e-rikshaw driver. Following which a group of e-rikshaw drivers caught the passenger and started to beat him.

According to information, the e-rikshaw drivers at Jabalpur railway station have opted for hooliganism as passengers are being victimised and assaulted by them over trivial issues on a daily basis.

Currently, Jabalpur police have taken the videos into cognizance and started searching for the e-rikshaw pullers present in the video.