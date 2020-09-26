MP records 6% surplus rainfall, seven districts receive deficient rains, 16 above average

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 6 per cent surplus rain till Saturday. The state has so far received 986.9mm rainfall, while the average rainfall stands at 931.1mm. Seven districts have recorded below the normal rainfall, while 16 districts have received above normal rainfall in Madhya Pradesh. Meteorological department senior officer GD Mishra said, “Seven districts of the state have recorded scanty rain. They have recorded below normal rainfall so far.”

Morena (-20 per cent), Mandsaur (-21 per cent), Gwalior (-30 percent), Datia (-26 per cent) and Bhind (-31 per cent) in West MP and two districts Katni (-20 per cent) and Chhattarpur (-24 per cent) in East MP recorded below normal. While 14 districts of West MP and two districts of East MP recorded above normal rainfall.

After lashing the state for three consecutive days, the monsoon on Saturday lost vigor with a few places experiencing light to moderate rains . Light to moderate rain is likely in various places in the state in the next 24 hours.

Bhopal, Rewa and Jabalpur divisions experienced rain in the last two 24 hours. Begaumganj recorded 3cm rainfall. Fresh spell of rain provided much needed relief from sultry weather post noon in the state capital.

Light to moderate rain is likely at various districts in Rewa, Indore, Ujjain, Hoshangabad, Bhopal divisions while districts like Chhindwara, Sagar, Narsingpur and Guna districts in the next 24 hours. Monsoon was very active for the last four days but now it has subsided and only light to moderate rain is likely at various places in the state, said Mishra.