MP Rain Woes: Bridge build on Kaliasot river collapses on Bhopal-Raisen road

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Kaliasot bridge on Bhopal-Raisen road National Highway (NH) -12 collapsed due to heavy downpours on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. The traffic has been diverted.

Report says that the bridge which is built on Kaliasot River in Mandideep was contructed earlier this year.

Bhopal city has recorded 8.7cm rainfall in the last 24 hours while the district has recorded 7.1cm rainfall.

According to the Meteorological department, heavy rain is likely in various districts like Guna, Ashok Nagar, Sheopur, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Tikamgarh, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Betul, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandsaur, Sehore, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Harda, and Sagar.

Similarly, moderate rain is likely at Ujjain, Burhanpur, Shajapur, Morena, Raisen, Ratlam, Dewas, Khandwa, Dhar, Narsingpur, Damoh, Singrauli, Mandla, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Anuppur, Chhatarpur, and Agar.

Besides, wind speed is likely about 40 km per hour for four to five hours duration in the above districts.