e-Paper Get App

MP Rain Woes: Bridge build on Kaliasot river collapses on Bhopal-Raisen road

Bhopal city has recorded 8.7 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours while the district has recorded 7.1cm rainfall.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
article-image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Kaliasot bridge on Bhopal-Raisen road National Highway (NH) -12 collapsed due to heavy downpours on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. The traffic has been diverted.

Report says that the bridge which is built on Kaliasot River in Mandideep was contructed earlier this year.

Bhopal city has recorded 8.7cm rainfall in the last 24 hours while the district has recorded 7.1cm rainfall.

According to the Meteorological department, heavy rain is likely in various districts like Guna, Ashok Nagar, Sheopur, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Tikamgarh, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Betul, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandsaur, Sehore, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Harda, and Sagar.

Similarly, moderate rain is likely at Ujjain, Burhanpur, Shajapur, Morena, Raisen, Ratlam, Dewas, Khandwa, Dhar, Narsingpur, Damoh, Singrauli, Mandla, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Anuppur, Chhatarpur, and Agar.

Besides, wind speed is likely about 40 km per hour for four to five hours duration in the above districts.

Read Also
Bhopal: Indian Council of Cultural Relations delegation visits Sanchi Stupa
article-image
HomeBhopalMP Rain Woes: Bridge build on Kaliasot river collapses on Bhopal-Raisen road

RECENT STORIES

Trainee aircraft crashes in a farm in Pune

Trainee aircraft crashes in a farm in Pune

Watch Video: India captain Shikhar Dawan leads celebration in dressing room after ODI series win...

Watch Video: India captain Shikhar Dawan leads celebration in dressing room after ODI series win...

Watch Video: Axar Patel scores blistering 35-ball 64 as India register two-wicket win against West...

Watch Video: Axar Patel scores blistering 35-ball 64 as India register two-wicket win against West...

Mumbai updates: Aarey road temporarily closed for motorists

Mumbai updates: Aarey road temporarily closed for motorists

Myanmar: Military junta executes 4 pro-democracy political opponents

Myanmar: Military junta executes 4 pro-democracy political opponents