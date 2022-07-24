e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Indian Council of Cultural Relations delegation visits Sanchi Stupa

They learned about world-welfare, non-violence and peace from Lord Buddha's teachings inscribed on stupas.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
Sanchi Stupa |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The delegation of Indian Council of Cultural Relations was overwhelmed by experiencing the spirituality of Lord Buddha at Sanchi Stupa.

A 21-member ICCR delegation reached Bhopal to attend Gen Next Democracy Network programme, which includes representatives from France, Fiji, Guatemala, Uruguay, Zambia and Honduras.

The officials of the Tourism Board took them on a tour to Sanchi Stupa, Boat Club and Tribal Museum.

article-image

