Bhopal: Indian Council of Cultural Relations delegation visits Sanchi Stupa

Sanchi Stupa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The delegation of Indian Council of Cultural Relations was overwhelmed by experiencing the spirituality of Lord Buddha at Sanchi Stupa.

They learned about world-welfare, non-violence and peace from Lord Buddha's teachings inscribed on stupas.

A 21-member ICCR delegation reached Bhopal to attend Gen Next Democracy Network programme, which includes representatives from France, Fiji, Guatemala, Uruguay, Zambia and Honduras.

The officials of the Tourism Board took them on a tour to Sanchi Stupa, Boat Club and Tribal Museum.

