Bhopal: Rain damages roads in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rains have damaged the roads in almost all the parts of the state capital. The bitumen layers on roads have peeled off at most places.

Some of the severely damaged roads in the city battered by the recent spells of rain have yet to be repaired, causing much hardship to road users.

Most damaged roads are around Bhopal Talkies, Sindhi Colony, DIG Bungalow, Hotel Palash, Rang Mahal Talkies Square. The roads have become too dilapidated to commute. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has turned a blind eye to the problem.

Roads have been damaged in other parts of the city as well, mainly in the colonies of New Bhopal. In New Market, Rang Mahal Talkies Square is in a bad state.

