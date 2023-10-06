 MP: Priyanka’s Rally In Mandla On October 12, Rahul Gandhi In Beohari On Oct 10
MP: Priyanka’s Rally In Mandla On October 12, Rahul Gandhi In Beohari On Oct 10

With Assembly election just a month away, the party has prepared the tour programme of national leaders in the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 11:41 PM IST
MP: Priyanka’s Rally In Mandla On October 12, Rahul Gandhi In Beohari On Oct 10 | twitter/@INCIndia/ File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public rally in Mandla district on October 12. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting in Beohari on October 10, State Congress media president KK Mishra said on Friday.

With Assembly election just a month away, the party has prepared the tour programme of national leaders in the state. The Congress party is focusing on tribal dominated seats.

Mishra said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would address public rallies in different places in the state.

On October 5, Priyanka had addressed a public meeting in Mohankheda in Dhar district, which was her third visit to the state in recent months. On September 30, Rahul Gandhi had addressed a public rally in Kalapipal Assembly constituency.

