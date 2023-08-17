MP: Press Conference Organised Ahead Of Shiv Mahapuran Katha In Rajgarh

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the Shiv Mahakal Dharm Sewa Samiti of Rajgarhorganised a press conference ahead of the Shiv Mahapuran Katha, slated to take place in the town from Saturday until August 23. The administrative officials were also present in the conference.

The organiser of the Shiv Mahapuran katha, Haricharan Tiwari was the presiding speaker in the press conference. He said that the priest of Kubereshwardham of Sehore, Pradeep Mishra will recite the Shiv Mahapuran katha. He added that on Friday, a grand Kalash Yatra will also be taken out in the town. A total of 40 CCTV cameras will be put up for vigilance during the yatra, he said. He also appealed to the people not to turn up for the religious procession while wearing costly ornaments and jewellery.

Further in the conference, Tiwari said that a 31-feet long Shivlinga made of five lakh Rudrakshas will be the centre of attraction of the event, and a total of 11 thousand litres of Gangajal (water of the holy river Ganga) has been brought to the town for Rudrabhishek (bathing of Lord Shiva).

At last, he said that arrangements have been ensured for accommodating a total of 3 lakh people in the Katha.

