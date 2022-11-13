MP: President Droupadi Murmu to attend Tribal Pride Day programme in Shahdol

President of India Droupadi Murmu |

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu will visit Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol to attend the programme of Tribal Pride Day on November 15. This will be her first visit to Madhya Pradesh.

This was informed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan through his Twitter handle on Sunday. CM said the first visit of President Droupadi Murmu is a matter of pride. The entire Madhya Pradesh will hear her address.

“ Today I spoke to President Droupadi Murmu and I have invited her to visit Madhya Pradesh. It is a matter of fortune for us that she had accepted the invitation,” he said.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a programme organised at the CM's residence in connection with the celebration of Tribal Pride Day, which is going to be held on the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda on November 15. Along with tribal-dominated development blocks, the state-level programme is going to be held in Shahdol. CM discussed with people's representatives, workers of voluntary organisations, heads of tribal communities, traditional Tadvi, Patel, and other representatives who have arrived from different districts of the state. Tribal Affairs Minister Meena Singh, Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, Animal Husbandry and Social Justice Minister Prem Singh Patel, Tribal Finance Development Corporation Chairperson Nirmala Sunil Barela, and other representatives were present.

CM said that tribal icon Birsa Munda is the pride of the country's tribal society. He inspired the community brothers to struggle for their rights and make efforts to bring changes in their lives.