MP: Police picket comprising 60 personnel in Bhopal soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra reviewed the crime situation in Bhopal recently, during which he asked police officials to constitute a police picket.

A picket comprising 60 police personnel will be constituted to tackle emergency situation on time.

During review, it was learnt that serious crimes in the city witnessed a decline in the past two months. Cases of murders, attempt-to-murder, chain snatching etc declined during this period.

Officials, however, said that the cases of vehicle-lifting saw a surge from January 2023 to April 2023, with 371 such complaints making way to police records.

The police commissioner’s directive to form picket is aimed to tighten the noose around listed, habitual offenders and their activities. They added that the number of habitual offenders (1,342) is higher than the number of police personnel in the city, due to which, crimes committed by them also surged in Bhopal in 2023.

Talking to Free Press, Mishra said that night patrolling would be increased as most crimes are committed by habitual offenders after sunset. He added that new CCTV cameras will be installed to curb vehicle-lifting incidents.

