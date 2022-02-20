MP Police constable Exam 2021: Provisional answer key released, last for submitting objections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)-now Employee Selection Board- has released the provisional answer key for the police constable exam 2021 that was held recently.

The board has also sought objections from candidates, who had appeared in the exam. The window will be opened to submit objections till today.

The candidates can download the answer key from the official website of the board i.e. www.peb.mp.gov.in

According to the board officials, the students will have to pay Rs 50 for each question for registering the objections.

Only the candidates can submit their objections through the online display on the website, the official said.

Steps to download answer key:

· Visit www.peb.mp.gov.in

· Click on the link ‘Question Objection- MP Police Constable Recruitment Test-2021

· Enter your roll number and requisite details for login

· Check answer key and find out objection if any

· Make the payment and submit your objection

· Download the hard copy of confirmation page for future need

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:06 AM IST