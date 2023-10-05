 MP: PM Modi Slams Congress For Praising 'Only One Family' For Development
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: PM Modi Slams Congress For Praising 'Only One Family' For Development

MP: PM Modi Slams Congress For Praising 'Only One Family' For Development

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of Veerangana Rani Durgavati Memorial and Garden here and other projects.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress for eulogizing "only one family", saying that the country did not get independence or achieve development solely because of it.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of Veerangana Rani Durgavati Memorial and Garden here and other projects. He also inaugurated a slew of development projects in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on this occasion.

"The party that remained in power for decades has done only one thing, just eulogizing one family. Neither the nation got its independence because of just one family, nor did it develop because of them," Modi said at the public meeting, without naming the Congress or the Gandhi family.

His government honoured icons like Dr B R Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas, Rani Kamlapati by constructing memorials, he said.

Read Also
Priyanka Gandhi Highlights Shivraj's Name 'Missing' In PM Modi's Speeches In Poll-Bound MP, Raises...
article-image

Referring to the technological advancement of the country, Modi said the names of some 11 crore non-existing persons were removed from government records as benefits were being availed of in their names.

"This figure (11 crore) is more than the population of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," he said.

His government formed the triumvirate of Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar number and mobile connection to decimate the "corrupt network of Congress" and prevent the theft of more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore, and that was the reason Opposition parties were feeling a heartburn, the prime minister said.

Prior to 2014, major scams used to make headlines, he said, adding that his government ensured that women get gas connections through the Ujjwala scheme for cooking food instead of using the smoky chulha or wood-fired stove that was a health hazard.

Read Also
PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of 'Rani Durgavati Smarak', Unveils Projects Of About ₹12,600 Crore...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: PM Modi Slams Congress For Praising 'Only One Family' For Development

MP: PM Modi Slams Congress For Praising 'Only One Family' For Development

MP Weather Update: Hot Days, Cool Nights & No Rain In October Leave Denizens Confused

MP Weather Update: Hot Days, Cool Nights & No Rain In October Leave Denizens Confused

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Flags Off Shahdol-Nagpur Express Train

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Flags Off Shahdol-Nagpur Express Train

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of 'Rani Durgavati Smarak', Unveils Projects Of About ₹12,600 Crore...

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of 'Rani Durgavati Smarak', Unveils Projects Of About ₹12,600 Crore...

Priyanka Gandhi Highlights Shivraj's Name 'Missing' In PM Modi's Speeches In Poll-Bound MP, Raises...

Priyanka Gandhi Highlights Shivraj's Name 'Missing' In PM Modi's Speeches In Poll-Bound MP, Raises...