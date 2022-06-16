MP Panchayat Polls: SEC issues list of documents to identify voters

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The State Election Commission has issued the list of documents to establish the identity of voters for the three-tier Panchayat elections on Thursday.

Secretary, State Election Commission(SEC) Rakesh Singh has informed that Voter Slip, Voter ID card given by Election Commission of India, Aadhaar card, land rights deed and loan book, ration card (all white, blue, yellow and pink), Bank / Kisan / Post Office Passbook, Arms License, Property Documents like Patta, Registered Deed etc.

Similarly, Disability Certificate, Destitute Certificate, Tendu Patta Collectors Identity Card, Share Certificate of Co-operative Society, Kisan Credit Card, Passport, Driving License, Income Tax Identity Card (PNN Card), Service Identity Card issued by State/Central Government, Public Sector Undertaking, Local Body or other private industrial houses to their employees, Student Identity Card, issued by the competent authorities Issued SC/ST/OBC/Domicile Certificate, Pension Documents such as Ex-Servicemen Pension Book/Pension Payment Order/Ex-Servicemen, Widow/Dependent Certificate, Railway Identity Card, Freedom Fighter Identity Card and photo job card issued under Employment Guarantee Scheme.

In addition to the records shown in this list, the Presiding Officer may also accept such other records as may satisfy him as to the identity of the voter.

It is clarified that any document mentioned above, which is available only with the head of the family, will be allowed for identification of other family members.

A document in the name of another member of the family can also be used to identify other members, provided other members can be identified on the basis of such a document.

If a voter fails to produce any document, then the presiding officer, after establishing his identity from the local Kotwar, Patwari, teacher, village Patel, Anganwadi worker, Anganwadi helper etc. or any reputed local resident, will allow the person to vote.