MP Civic bodies' polls: Candidates to maintain expenditure details from date of nomination to counting day

Specified election expenditure registers are made available to the candidates along with the nomination papers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 11:07 PM IST
Congress mayoral candidate Vibha Patel started her poll campaign in state capital on Thursday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Secretary State Election Commission Rakesh Singh said here on Thursday expenditure account of each candidate contesting for the post of mayor and corporator has to be maintained from the date of nomination up to the counting day.

“There is a clear provision in this regard in the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act”, he said.

According to the secretary, for the maintenance of election expenditure accounts, there are directions to make specified election expenditure registers available to the candidates along with the nomination papers. If the election expenditure account register is not available in any district, then it can be obtained from the Commission by sending a demand letter.

A separate bank account should be maintained for election expenditure account. If there is any difficulty in this process, then the District Election Officer should send a clear proposal to the commission. Guidance will be given by the commission after examining the proposal received from the district.

Along with the maintenance of election expenditure account, Shadow Observation Register is also to be maintained.

