MP October 1 Weather Update: Monsoon Set To Withdraw From State After October 5; Jabalpur Division Receives Highest Rain

MP October 1 Weather Update: Monsoon Set To Withdraw From State After October 5 | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon, which entered Madhya Pradesh on June 21 and spread across the state within a week, is expected to start withdrawing from the region after October 5. The first areas likely to experience monsoon withdrawal are Gwalior and Chambal. These regions were among the last to receive the monsoon rains but are forecasted to witness its earliest exit.

The state has recorded 44.1 inches of rainfall so far, which is 18% higher than the normal seasonal average of 37.3 inches. Despite the excess rainfall overall, no major rain activity is expected in the coming days.

Forecast for the Next 24 Hours

The Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and thunderstorms in the districts of Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Damoh, Sagar, Raisen, Sehore, Shajapur, Dewas, Ujjain, Indore, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Ratlam, Jhabua, and Alirajpur over the next 24 hours. However, areas like Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur will experience sunny weather. This will lead to increased heat and humidity in these regions.

Currently, there is no strong weather system active over Madhya Pradesh, and as a result, the state will not witness heavy rainfall over the next five days. The weather department has indicated possibilities of thunderstorms and light rain on Tuesday in 17 districts, including Indore and Ujjain.

Jabalpur Division Leads in Monsoon Rainfall

Among the divisions, Jabalpur has recorded the highest rainfall this monsoon season. Mandla district has received over 60.6 inches of rain, while Seoni has seen 56.8 inches. Other districts with significant rainfall include Sheopur, Niwari, and Rajgarh, which have all received over 52 inches. Bhopal, Sagar, Alirajpur, Dindori, and Chhindwara are also among the top 10 districts in terms of rainfall.

In Manawar, Dhar district, dense fog covered the area early Tuesday morning, reducing visibility to nearly zero. According to the Agriculture Department, the fog was caused by high moisture levels due to recent rainfall. This weather condition is likely to persist for the next 24 hours.

Soybean Crop Shows Good Yield Despite Some Damage Due to Late September Rainfall

This year, the soybean crop has shown promising yields due to favorable rainfall. However, the rain during the last week of September caused some damage in areas like Betma and Sanwer. According to information Depalpur’s largest water reservoir, Banedia Lake, is filled to capacity and even overflowed four days ago.

In contrast, the 90-acre Shahpura Lake is only half full. Last year, due to heavy rains, these lakes overflowed for an extended period. Despite the rainfall, the soybean crops in Depalpur have generally remained in good condition.