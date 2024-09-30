 How Indore Police Saved A Woman From Miscreant's Rape Attempt?
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreHow Indore Police Saved A Woman From Miscreant's Rape Attempt?

How Indore Police Saved A Woman From Miscreant's Rape Attempt?

The woman then reached the police station to file a complaint against the man. Identity of the perpetrator is still unknown.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image (AI Generated) | DAAL-E

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Timely arrival of a police van foiled a man's attempt to rape a woman in Indore on Sunday night. The incident happened when the female worker was returning from the hospital after her shift and the accused offered her lift.

The accused took her to an isolated place, tore her clothes when a night patrolling police van passed by. Alert by the siren, the accused fled the spot.

The woman then reached the Kanadiya police station to file a complaint against the man. Identity of the perpetrator is still unknown. Efforts to nab the accused is underway.

Read Also
Indore Girl Pairs Bra With Denim For Instagram Reel In Chappan Dukan; Apologises After Receiving...
article-image

According to information, a female employee of a private hospital was on her way to her home when she stopped at a bus stand to wait for the bus. After 20 minutes of wait, at around 8:30 in the night, a biker stopped at the bus stand and offered a lift. Trusting the man, she took the lift and left with the guy. Soon, the guy took her to a shady and dark road near Saloni Farm House in the city.

FPJ Shorts
Bharti Airtel Prepays ₹8,465 Crore To DoT, Eases Debt From 2016 Spectrum Buy
Bharti Airtel Prepays ₹8,465 Crore To DoT, Eases Debt From 2016 Spectrum Buy
IBPS PO, Clerk 2024 Reserve List OUT; Check Latest Update Here
IBPS PO, Clerk 2024 Reserve List OUT; Check Latest Update Here
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For Distance & Online Courses; New Dates Inside!
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For Distance & Online Courses; New Dates Inside!
IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur By India
IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur By India

Here he stopped the bike and started forcing himself on her. When the woman shouted, he started beating her, gagged her and tore her clothes. The man was about to rape her, when a night patrolling team approached. Listening to the sirens and the lights, the man quickly threw her on the side and ran.

After he ran, the woman called her hospital employees and told her about the ordeal. She then went to the police station and filed a complaint. Identity of the man is still unknown and efforts to nab him are underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How Indore Police Saved A Woman From Miscreant's Rape Attempt?

How Indore Police Saved A Woman From Miscreant's Rape Attempt?

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 30: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 30: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

IAS Officer Anurag Jain Likely To Be Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of Madhya Pradesh

IAS Officer Anurag Jain Likely To Be Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of Madhya Pradesh

MP Updates: Video Shows Youth Drowning In Swollen River In Jabalpur; Lift Falls From 3rd Floor In...

MP Updates: Video Shows Youth Drowning In Swollen River In Jabalpur; Lift Falls From 3rd Floor In...

Madhya Pradesh To Get 30K Health Workers, Including 3K Doctors, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

Madhya Pradesh To Get 30K Health Workers, Including 3K Doctors, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla