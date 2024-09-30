How Indore Police Saved A Woman From Miscreant's Rape Attempt?

Representative Image (AI Generated) | DAAL-E

According to information, a female employee of a private hospital was on her way to her home when she stopped at a bus stand to wait for the bus. After 20 minutes of wait, at around 8:30 in the night, a biker stopped at the bus stand and offered a lift. Trusting the man, she took the lift and left with the guy. Soon, the guy took her to a shady and dark road near Saloni Farm House in the city.

Here he stopped the bike and started forcing himself on her. When the woman shouted, he started beating her, gagged her and tore her clothes. The man was about to rape her, when a night patrolling team approached. Listening to the sirens and the lights, the man quickly threw her on the side and ran.

After he ran, the woman called her hospital employees and told her about the ordeal. She then went to the police station and filed a complaint. Identity of the man is still unknown and efforts to nab him are underway.