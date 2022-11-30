MP Nursing Colleges Scam: Medical University derecognises 118 colleges

Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur | File

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking action in the nursing colleges 'scam' case, the MP Medical Science University (MPMSU), Jabalpur has decided to withhold the recognition of 118 colleges out of the 173 nursing colleges which applied for recognition. The decision was taken keeping in mind the irregularities being reported from these colleges after alleged cases of forgery had come to fore.

The action was taken based on the Medical University Executive Council meeting held a few days back.

Dr. Pawan Sthapak, member of the Medical University Executive Council said, “The academic calendar of these colleges has been rendered futile. None of the examinations are being conducted according to the calendar. The root cause of this can be attributed to the irregularities at the private colleges.”

He further added, “We will have to take such tough actions to save the reputation of the Medical University. The Nursing Colleges which have been denied recognition have taken hefty fees from the students to take admission. Most of these colleges had applied late for the 2019-20, 2020-21 sessions. I don’t know the exact reason behind this, but it definitely points towards irregularities.”

However, the actions of MP medical university have instilled fear in the minds of the students who have already taken admission in these colleges.

Vishal Baghel, president of the Law Students Association of Madhya Pradesh, had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) on January 11 this year alleging lack of infrastructure in some of these colleges as well as few of them running only on paper on the basis of fake documents On August 23, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed the state government to appoint an administrator to run the MP Nursing Council after observing that information furnished to the HC by the regulatory institution was incorrect.

The Congress party had also asked for a HC monitored probe in the nursing colleges ‘scam’.