MP: Nurses Call-Off Strike After Minister Sarang Assures To Form High Level Committee To Look Into Long Pending Demands

Madhya Pradesh: Nurses Call-Off Strike After Minister Sarang Assures Setting Up Of High Level Committee To Look Into Long Pending Demands | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nursing Officers Association called off its strike after a delegation of the nurses met medical education minister Vishvas Sarang and health minister Dr Prabhu Ram Chaudhary on Sunday.

Following the meeting, minister Sarang said that a high level committee will be constituted to look into the demands of the nurses and state pay commission recommendations will be considered.

Notably, the Nursing Officers Association was on strike for 10-point demands including Grade -II pay scale, night allowance, hike in nursing students stipend, etc. since the last six days. To press for these demands, they launched a phase-wise protest which culminated in an indefinite strike.

HC Called The Strike Illegal

Earlier, the health department and the principal bench of Jabalpur High Court called the strike illegal.

Health department, in its letter to the association executive, had instructed to call-off the strike and also warned for action if the high court order was not complied with.

