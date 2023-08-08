 MP: NSS Navankur Unit Takes Out Rally For Voters’ Awareness In Ganj Basoda
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: NSS Navankur Unit Takes Out Rally For Voters’ Awareness In Ganj Basoda

MP: NSS Navankur Unit Takes Out Rally For Voters’ Awareness In Ganj Basoda

Nearly 100 students, including NSS volunteers, principal of Navankur School Shailendra Kumar Disit and others took part in the rally.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
MP: NSS Navankur Unit Takes Out Rally For Voters’ Awareness In Ganj Basoda | FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The volunteers of Navankur unit of National Service Scheme (NCC) took out a rally on Monday to raise awareness among citizens about the right to vote.

Nearly 100 students, including NSS volunteers, principal of Navankur School Shailendra Kumar Disit and others took part in the rally.

Read Also
Bhopal: What Is The Point Of Making Hindu Nation, 82 Per Cent Are Hindus Here", Kamal Nath Said
article-image

The rally reached Lal Parade Ground where sub-divisional officer addressed the participants of the rally.

Afterwards, the rally went to Sanjay Gandhi Smriti Mahavidyahaya.

Sub-divisional officer, Tehsilder and other officials also took part in the rally and reached the college.

At Sajjay Gandhi Smriti Vidyalaya, principal Mani Mohan Mehta informed the students about the activities of the Election Commission of India.

Read Also
Indore: Car Falls Into Kund With 12-yr Girl Trapped Inside (WATCH)
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: NSS Navankur Unit Takes Out Rally For Voters’ Awareness In Ganj Basoda

MP: NSS Navankur Unit Takes Out Rally For Voters’ Awareness In Ganj Basoda

Bhopal: Clouds Of Not Getting Tickets Loom Over 25 Congress MLAs

Bhopal: Clouds Of Not Getting Tickets Loom Over 25 Congress MLAs

Madhya Pradesh: School Teacher Removed For Violating Two-Child Norm In Bhind

Madhya Pradesh: School Teacher Removed For Violating Two-Child Norm In Bhind

Bhopal: Canara Bank Holds Town Hall Meet

Bhopal: Canara Bank Holds Town Hall Meet

Bhopal: From Peon’s Son To One Born In Businessman’s Family, 185 Clear Exam

Bhopal: From Peon’s Son To One Born In Businessman’s Family, 185 Clear Exam