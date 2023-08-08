MP: NSS Navankur Unit Takes Out Rally For Voters’ Awareness In Ganj Basoda | FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The volunteers of Navankur unit of National Service Scheme (NCC) took out a rally on Monday to raise awareness among citizens about the right to vote.

Nearly 100 students, including NSS volunteers, principal of Navankur School Shailendra Kumar Disit and others took part in the rally.

The rally reached Lal Parade Ground where sub-divisional officer addressed the participants of the rally.

Afterwards, the rally went to Sanjay Gandhi Smriti Mahavidyahaya.

Sub-divisional officer, Tehsilder and other officials also took part in the rally and reached the college.

At Sajjay Gandhi Smriti Vidyalaya, principal Mani Mohan Mehta informed the students about the activities of the Election Commission of India.

