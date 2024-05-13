 Being Wrestler, Need Rival To Mat In Ring, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Being Wrestler, Need Rival To Mat In Ring, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Says Yadav on low turnout of voters in Indore

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said he is a wrestler, and he can fight only if someone is there in the ring. He made the statement in reply to a question put up by journalists about low turnout of voters in Indore on Monday. He said, “The problem is that there is none in the ring. The opponent has beaten a retreat.”

article-image

Despite this, there are reports that the BJP will win this seat with the highest margin, the Chief Minister said. Yadav has told the women leaders of the BJP working in the party’s war room that if they work so hard, the Congress’s chances to win will be thin. The BJP has set up different war rooms for women members, Yadav said.

article-image

The women representatives and members of the self-help group spoke to the female voters to increase the voting percentage, he said, adding that women members in the war room have done their work. The Congress leaders used abusive words against women, the Chief Minister said, adding that the party speaks about election, but they do not work hard for it. Yadav expressed happiness about peaceful Lok Sabha election in all the four phases in the state. The election ended without any hassle, he said.

