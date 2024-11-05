MP November 5 Weather Update: Winter Arrives Early In Madhya Pradesh; Nights Turn Chilly Across the State

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold weather has set in across Madhya Pradesh as November begins. Night temperatures have dropped below 20°C in most cities, with Amarkantak and Pachmarhi recording some of the lowest temperatures, dipping below 13°C.

Apart from Amarkantak and Pachmarhi, other regions like Mandla, Rewa, and Umaria have also seen significant drops in night temperatures. For instance, Amarkantak recorded 12.2°C, Pachmarhi 12.4°C, and Mandla 13.6°C.

Among the state's five largest cities, Gwalior is comparatively warmer than Bhopal and Jabalpur. Gwalior recorded a minimum temperature of 17°C, while Indore and Ujjain hovered around 18°C.

Temperature Trends and Forecast

The Meteorological Department reports that northern winds usually make the Gwalior and Chambal divisions colder. However, since it’s the start of the season, Gwalior currently feels milder compared to Bhopal and Jabalpur.

In the night between Sunday and Monday, minimum temperatures were as follows: Bhopal and Jabalpur at 17°C, Gwalior at 17.3°C, Ujjain at 18.3°C, and Indore at 18.6°C. Meanwhile, Mandla, Rewa, and Balaghat recorded between 13-15°C, and temperatures are expected to fall further in the coming days.

Expected Cold Wave in Mid-November

According to the Meteorological Department, colder winds from North India are anticipated to reach Madhya Pradesh by mid-November, likely increasing the chill across the state. This trend has been consistent over the past decade, signaling the beginning of winter.

Post-monsoon, the weather stabilizes across the state, but skies often remain partly cloudy. Nights grow colder, with major cities like Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur seeing temperatures drop below 15°C. The state’s hill stations and rocky areas, such as Pachmarhi, Nowgong, and Khajuraho, are among the coldest, with Pachmarhi already reaching night temperatures as low as 14°C.