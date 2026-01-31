MP News: Woman Found Hanging At Home, Husband Arrested Over Dowry Harassment In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested on Friday in alleged connection with his wife’s death and for harassing her for dowry, in Jabalpur’s Sanjeevani Nagar area.

According to police, on January 19, Ashish Vishwakarma (28) informed Sanjeevani Nagar police that his wife was found hanging at the couple’s home.

The couple got married on May 3, 2022. Ashish alleged that on January 18 night, he saw his wife Roshni talking on the phone. When he asked her who she was talking to, Roshni reportedly told him it was her paternal aunt, police said.

Ashish claimed that he was suspicious, so he later called back the number and one Dharmendra answered the phone.

As per police, Ashish allegedly confronted Dharmendra about his reasons for speaking to Roshni. Later, the couple had an argument and Ashish told Roshni he would inform her parents about the matter and went up to the terrace.

He claimed that when he returned 20–25 minutes later to the room, he allegedly found Roshni hanging from the ceiling fan by a cloth, police said.

Police conducted a preliminary investigation and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. During the inquiry, statements of Roshni’s parents and her relatives were recorded.

Roshno’s family alleged that about a year after the marriage, Ashish began harassing Roshni while demanding a gold chain from her parents.

They claimed that Ashish would frequently drink alcohol and physically assault Roshni. He also refused to give her money for expenses and would not take her along to family functions.

Roshni’s aunt alleged that she spoke to Roshni at around 9.30 pm on the night of the incident, and Roshni sounded extremely distressed.

A case was registered against Ashish under sections 80(2) and 85 of BNS and sections 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act.