Bhopal News: Student Abducted And Assaulted Over Online Ludo Payment, Four Arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly abducted and assaulted after he allegedly failed to pay Rs 1,500 he had lost while playing online Ludo game. Taking immediate action, MP Nagar police launched a hunt and arrested four accused involved in the incident.

The complainant, 23-year-old Abhay Chauhan, told police that he lives in Jahangirabad and is pursuing BTech from a private college.

He frequently visited a cafe in MP Nagar with friends, where they play online Ludo. He was acquainted with the accused Aman Soni, Rohit Ahirwar, Munna Waris and Lucky through these gaming sessions.

On Friday night, while playing Ludo outside a tea cafe Abhay reportedly lost Rs 1500. When he failed to pay the amount immediately the accused allegedly abducted him and took him away in a car in Kolar area where they assaulted him and extorted money.

Under pressure, the victim transferred Rs 11,128 through different QR codes. After the assault and extortion, the accused dropped him back at the same spot from where he had been kidnapped.

MP Nagar police station incharge Jaihind Sharma said that as soon as information was received, police traced and arrested the accused. A case of abduction, assault and extortion has been registered against them, he added.