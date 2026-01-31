Bhopal News: Directorate of Enforcement Attaches Assets Of Ex-Health Official, Wife | Repesentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth approximately Rs 9.79 crore belonging to the then director of health services, Dr Amarnath Mittal, and his wife, Alka Mittal.

The action was taken under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

The attached properties include long term capital gain bonds and residential and agricultural land located in Bhopal and Raisen districts.

The ED initiated investigation based on an FIR registered by Bhopal Lokayukta under sections 13 (1) (B) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 for accumulating assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

During the investigation, it was found that Dr Amarnath Mittal had acquired moveable and immovable assets which significantly exceed his lawful income.

Investigation established that during the check period, Dr Mittal had a lawful income of around Rs 60 lakh while assets acquired and expenditure incurred amounted to approximately Rs 2.98 crore.

Consequently, disproportionate assets of approximately Rs 2.38 crore were amassed. He allegedly acquired substantial moveable and immovable properties in his own as well as his wife s name.

Investigations further revealed the use of unaccounted cash, unexplained deposits and layered financial transactions for acquisition of properties and assets. Dr Mittal also incurred significant unverifiable personal and household expenses and attempted to project

the proceeds of crime as legitimate by mixing them with limited lawful income of his own and his wife. Investigation found that he had sold properties bought before the registration of FIR in 2012 and reinvested the proceeds in acquisition of more movable and immovable properties.

The ED said that gains amounting to approximately Rs 9.79 crore, made through purchase of properties by using the proceeds of sale of old properties after the registration of FIR were nothing but the fruits of proceeds of crime which had also been attached as per the provisional attachment order.

Further probe is underway in the case.