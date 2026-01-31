MP News: Domestic Help, Jeweller Arrested For ₹12.7 Lakh Jewellery Theft In Jabalpur

Bhopal News: 2 Peddlers Arrested With 4.7 Kg Marijuana | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman domestic help and a jewellery shop owner were arrested on Saturday in alleged connection with a Rs 12.7-lakh jewellery theft at a house in Durga Colony in Jabalpur.

According to Sanjeevni Nagar police, the accused woman Manisha Kahar had stolen jewellery from her employer’s house and had sold it to a jeweller identified as Abhishek Soni alias Vipin.

The two were arrested following a complaint filed on January 19 by Mayank Singh Thakur, a solar panel contractor.

Mayank alleged that his wife, Neha Thakur, frequently visited her mother Kaushalya Dangi in Durga Colony. The couple had hired Manisha as a domestic help to assist them.

Neha reportedly kept gold and silver jewelry in a suitcase and a steel almirah at her mother’s house. On January 13, Neha discovered that some of her jewellery was missing.

Suspecting foul play, Mayank allegedly installed a CCTV camera in the room that same night. On checking the footage the following day, Manisha was seen on camera opening the almirah and the suitcase.

During interrogation, Manisha confessed that she knew where the almirah keys were kept. She claimed that she started stealing small jewelry items and cash since Raksha Bandhan in 2025.

She allegedly sold the stolen jewelry to Abhishek at Vipin Jewelers in Ekta Market and handed the cash over to her father, who passed away four months ago.

Police also recovered some silver jewellery hidden in the kitchen.

Following Manisha’s confession, police raided the jewellery shop and arrested Abhishek. They also recovered jewellery items valued at around Rs.12.7 lakh.

Manisha was sent to the jail, while Abhishek is in police remand for further interrogation.