MP News Updates: MP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results Declared

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal, has announced the results for the High School and Higher Secondary Supplementary Exams for the year 2024 on July 31, 2024.

For the High School Certificate Supplementary Exam, a total of 106,809 students appeared. Out of these, results for 106,773 students have been declared. Among them, 79,065 students passed, while 27,708 students failed. The pass percentage for the High School exam is 74.04%.

In the Higher Secondary Certificate Supplementary Exam, 99,568 students took part. Results for 99,456 students have been declared. Out of these, 62,147 students passed, and 37,309 students failed. The pass percentage for the Higher Secondary exam is 62.42%.

For more information, the exam results are available on the board's websites: www.mpbse.nic.in and www.mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Players of PTC Indore performed in the 60th Western Zone Inter District Police Sports Competition

The 60th Western Zone Inter District Police Sports Competition was held in Dhar. In this, the team of PTC Indore won many medals by performing excellently in various sports competitions. Head Constable Reshma Gaur won gold medals and individual championship in 400 meters, 800 meters, 1500 meters and 5000 meters race, 4*400 meters and 4*100 meters relay, Head Constable Bhavna Gaur won gold medal in discus throw, silver medal in shot put, silver medal in hammer throw and silver medal in power lifting.

Sub-inspector Pragati Upadhyay won gold medal in badminton singles and tug of war, head constable Sohan Singh Sankla won silver medal in hammer throw, silver medal in weight lifting, silver medal in power lifting. Head constable Dilip Joshi brought laurels to Police Training College Indore by winning silver medal in boxing and wrestling.

On this achievement, Superintendent of Police Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia, Additional Superintendent of Police Sunita Rawat and Additional Superintendent of Police Saumya Jain honored him with a bouquet and a certificate for his excellent performance and announced to reward him with a cash prize.