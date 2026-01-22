 MP News: Thief Stolen Goods ₹4.98 Lakh Seized In Umaria
During the inquiry, the police came to know that the thief ran away to his native place, Jaspur, in Chhattisgarh. A team was set up to rush to Jaspur to search for the culprit. The team then arrested him from a hotel in Surajpur in Chhattisgarh and recovered the stolen items from his possession.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Thief Stolen Goods ₹4.98 Lakh Seized In Umaria | AI-Generated Image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The city police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a thief and recovered the stolen goods worth Rs 4.98 lakh from his possession.

According to reports, Omprakash Ayam, the head chef of the Niwasi Hall Swarnim Garden Family Restaurant, lodged a complaint at Umaria Kotwali about the incident.

A person named Ankit Yadav, who was working at the restaurant as a waiter, made off with a motorcycle, an iPhone, and Rs 88,000. The cost of the stolen items, including the motorcycle, was Rs 4.98 lakh.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case against the culprit and began to probe it.

The Superintendent of Police, Vijay Bhagwani, took exception to the incident and directed the police station in charge to search for the culprit.

During the inquiry, the police came to know that the thief ran away to his native place, Jaspur, in Chhattisgarh.

A team was set up to rush to Jaspur to search for the culprit. The team then arrested him from a hotel in Surajpur in Chhattisgarh and recovered the stolen items from his possession.

