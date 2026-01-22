MP News: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Backs Government Action Against Seer | FP photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Religious leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Maharaj on Wednesday supported the government action against Swami Avimukteshwaranand during the seer’s recent visit to the Magh Mela in Prayagraj to take a holy dip.

Last week, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, was reportedly stopped from taking a dip in Sangam at the Magh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj due to his large number of followers and lack of permission.

Later, Prayagraj authorities sent the seer a notice asking him to explain why he is using the “Shankaracharya” title.

Speaking in Gwalior on Wednesday, Rambhadracharya stated that it was Avimukteshwaranand who was the one in the wrong. “The rule is that one does not go to the Ganga by chariot. When the police stopped him, he should have complied.” he said, adding that even as a Jagadguru, he travels to the Sangam on foot. He called the government’s notice “entirely justified.”

Rambhadracharya also took aim at political leaders, describing former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Digvijay Singh’s claims—that the word “Hindu” is of Persian origin and absent from ancient scriptures—as “pure ignorance”.

Citing ancient scriptures, he asserted that Singh lacks scriptural knowledge.

Furthermore, the spiritual leader voiced his support for Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s controversial suggestion that Hindus should have four children each.