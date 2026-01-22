 MP News: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Backs Government Action Against Seer
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Backs Government Action Against Seer

MP News: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Backs Government Action Against Seer

Speaking in Gwalior on Wednesday, Rambhadracharya stated that it was Avimukteshwaranand who was the one in the wrong. “The rule is that one does not go to the Ganga by chariot. When the police stopped him, he should have complied.” he said, adding that even as a Jagadguru, he travels to the Sangam on foot. He called the government’s notice “entirely justified.”

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Backs Government Action Against Seer | FP photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Religious leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Maharaj on Wednesday supported the government action against Swami Avimukteshwaranand during the seer’s recent visit to the Magh Mela in Prayagraj to take a holy dip. 

Last week, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, was reportedly stopped from taking a dip in Sangam at the Magh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj due to his large number of followers and lack of permission.

Later, Prayagraj authorities sent the seer a notice asking him to explain why he is using the “Shankaracharya” title.

Speaking in Gwalior on Wednesday, Rambhadracharya stated that it was Avimukteshwaranand who was the one in the wrong. “The rule is that one does not go to the Ganga by chariot. When the police stopped him, he should have complied.” he said, adding that even as a Jagadguru, he travels to the Sangam on foot. He called the government’s notice “entirely justified.”

FPJ Shorts
NAB 75th Foundation Day 2026: Lucknow’s Mayank Shekhar Felicitated By Nita Ambani And John Abraham In Mumbai
NAB 75th Foundation Day 2026: Lucknow’s Mayank Shekhar Felicitated By Nita Ambani And John Abraham In Mumbai
Bareilly Farm Crisis: PM Crop Insurance Scheme Sparks Outrage As Farmers Get Claims As Low As ₹2.72
Bareilly Farm Crisis: PM Crop Insurance Scheme Sparks Outrage As Farmers Get Claims As Low As ₹2.72
AI-171 Crash: US Senate Whistleblower Report Backs Pilots’ Claims Of Electrical Failure In Air India Boeing 787 Probe; Family Seeks Fast-Tracked Hearing
AI-171 Crash: US Senate Whistleblower Report Backs Pilots’ Claims Of Electrical Failure In Air India Boeing 787 Probe; Family Seeks Fast-Tracked Hearing
Bombay HC Pulls Up Authorities Over Continued Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Stench, Seeks Strict Compliance With Earlier Orders
Bombay HC Pulls Up Authorities Over Continued Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Stench, Seeks Strict Compliance With Earlier Orders
Read Also
Bhopal News: 14-Year-Old Raped By Brother-In-Law; Crime Exposed After Minor's Pregnancy Came To...
article-image

Rambhadracharya also took aim at political leaders, describing former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Digvijay Singh’s claims—that the word “Hindu” is of Persian origin and absent from ancient scriptures—as “pure ignorance”.

Citing ancient scriptures, he asserted that Singh lacks scriptural knowledge.

Furthermore, the spiritual leader voiced his support for Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s controversial suggestion that Hindus should have four children each. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Backs Government Action Against Seer
MP News: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Backs Government Action Against Seer
MP News: Hindu Activists Protest To Oppose Woman’s Burial At Graveyard In Jabalpur
MP News: Hindu Activists Protest To Oppose Woman’s Burial At Graveyard In Jabalpur
MP News: Riding In Trucks, Hydra Cranes, Thieves Flee With ₹15-Lakh Pipes In Jabalpur
MP News: Riding In Trucks, Hydra Cranes, Thieves Flee With ₹15-Lakh Pipes In Jabalpur
MP News: Youths Damage Power Meters, Threaten Officials, Get Booked In Jabalpur
MP News: Youths Damage Power Meters, Threaten Officials, Get Booked In Jabalpur
Bhopal News: Retired Government Employee Loses ₹24.76 Lakh To Scamsters In Online Share Trading...
Bhopal News: Retired Government Employee Loses ₹24.76 Lakh To Scamsters In Online Share Trading...