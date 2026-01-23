MP News: Temporary Ban On Railway Parcel Bookings From January 23 To 26 Due To Republic Day Security Concerns

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Railways has imposed a temporary four-day ban on parcel bookings for the Delhi region due to special security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.

The ban will be in force from January 23 to January 26 and will apply equally to all railway divisions, including the Bhopal division, officials said.

According to railway instructions, all types of parcel transactions to and from stations in the Delhi area will remain suspended during this period.

The affected stations include New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, and Adarsh Nagar Delhi. The move aims to support security operations and prevent any untoward incidents during the national event.

During the ban period, operations of parcel warehouses and all activities related to railway parcel packaging will also remain suspended. This includes inward and outward parcel traffic through leased SLRs, AGCs, and VPSs at all stations.

Passengers will be allowed to carry only personal belongings in passenger coaches. Booking of registered newspapers and magazines will be permitted only after completing the required commercial formalities.

Railway officials said the order will apply across all railway divisions and zonal railways whose trains originate from different parts of the country and terminate in the Delhi area. Loading and unloading activities connected to Delhi stations will remain stopped during the four-day period.

1698 stone pelting on Railway cases Registered, 665 Arrested

At the same time, railways shared data highlighting broader security concerns across the network. Between July and December 2025, 1,698 stone-pelting cases were reported across Indian Railways, leading to the arrest of 665 persons.

Northern Railway recorded the highest number of incidents at 363, followed by East Central Railway (219) and South Central Railway (140). Several other zones also reported similar incidents.

Railway authorities said strict action was taken in these cases, reflecting a zero-tolerance approach towards activities that endanger passenger safety and damage railway property.