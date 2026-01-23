 MP News: Rajasthan Special Operation Group Begins To Probe 67 Fake Degrees
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Rajasthan Special Operation Group Begins To Probe 67 Fake Degrees

MP News: Rajasthan Special Operation Group Begins To Probe 67 Fake Degrees

The Rajasthan government registered five FIRs. The SOG team found several suspicious papers. After the university failed to satisfy the queries of the Rajasthan government, the SOG team searched the university. The team also raided the residential premises of the owner of the university. The raids continued until late in the night.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Rajasthan Special Operation Group Begins To Probe 67 Fake Degrees | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Special Operation Group (SOG) from Rajasthan raided different offices of Shri Satya University in Pachma village near the old Indore-Bhopal highway on Thursday.

A 40-member team is probing the documents in the university. According to the university management, the team arrived at the university campus on Wednesday.

But the search was a secret affair. Sources said that the team was probing 67 fake degrees.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Drinking Water Schemes To Be Maintained, Operated In MP On Gujarat Model
article-image

Sources further said 67 teachers submitted fake degrees in Rajasthan in 2020.

FPJ Shorts
PNB Housing Finance Shares Plunge Nearly 8% After Q3 Results Disappoint Investors
PNB Housing Finance Shares Plunge Nearly 8% After Q3 Results Disappoint Investors
Mutual Fund Or NPS: Who Wins The Wealth Creation Race?
Mutual Fund Or NPS: Who Wins The Wealth Creation Race?
DLF Reports 14% Jump In Q3 Net Profit To ₹1,203 Crore, Achieves Zero Gross Debt Milestone
DLF Reports 14% Jump In Q3 Net Profit To ₹1,203 Crore, Achieves Zero Gross Debt Milestone
Donald Trump's Bruised Hand Catches Everyone's Eye At Davos Summit, Viral Photos Raise Health Concern; Here's What US President Said
Donald Trump's Bruised Hand Catches Everyone's Eye At Davos Summit, Viral Photos Raise Health Concern; Here's What US President Said

Additional superintendent of police Rajesh Meshram (Rajasthan SOG) said the degrees prepared on a backdate were used by the candidates for the recruitment of primary teachers.

Meshram further said the mark sheets had been prepared on a backdate. The records provided by the university did not match with the records found in the office during the raids.

The Rajasthan government sought records, but Shri Satya Sai University did not give the documents.

The Rajasthan government registered five FIRs. The SOG team found several suspicious papers. After the university failed to satisfy the queries of the Rajasthan government, the SOG team searched the university.

The team also raided the residential premises of the owner of the university. The raids continued until late in the night.

The vice chancellor of the university, Mukesh Tiwari, and an employee, Ankit Joshi, said a team had come from Rajasthan to verify the degrees of some students.

They also said that a team from the Rajasthan education department was searching the offices, which was a normal practice.

Both Tiwari and Joshi, however, failed to give any reason why the Rajasthan education department team was probing the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Rajasthan Special Operation Group Begins To Probe 67 Fake Degrees
MP News: Rajasthan Special Operation Group Begins To Probe 67 Fake Degrees
Bhopal News: 4-Year-Old Culvert Collapse Disrupts Key Rural Road Near Bhopal
Bhopal News: 4-Year-Old Culvert Collapse Disrupts Key Rural Road Near Bhopal
MP News: Over 200 Youths Attend Tribal Parichay Mahotsav In Chhindwara
MP News: Over 200 Youths Attend Tribal Parichay Mahotsav In Chhindwara
Bhopal News: CCTV Cameras At 226 Select Centres, Live Feed From Cameras Will Be Available At The...
Bhopal News: CCTV Cameras At 226 Select Centres, Live Feed From Cameras Will Be Available At The...
Bhopal News: New Medical Colleges Tied To Old Ones, Students Suffer Delays
Bhopal News: New Medical Colleges Tied To Old Ones, Students Suffer Delays