MP News: Rajasthan Special Operation Group Begins To Probe 67 Fake Degrees | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Special Operation Group (SOG) from Rajasthan raided different offices of Shri Satya University in Pachma village near the old Indore-Bhopal highway on Thursday.

A 40-member team is probing the documents in the university. According to the university management, the team arrived at the university campus on Wednesday.

But the search was a secret affair. Sources said that the team was probing 67 fake degrees.

Sources further said 67 teachers submitted fake degrees in Rajasthan in 2020.

Additional superintendent of police Rajesh Meshram (Rajasthan SOG) said the degrees prepared on a backdate were used by the candidates for the recruitment of primary teachers.

Meshram further said the mark sheets had been prepared on a backdate. The records provided by the university did not match with the records found in the office during the raids.

The Rajasthan government sought records, but Shri Satya Sai University did not give the documents.

The Rajasthan government registered five FIRs. The SOG team found several suspicious papers. After the university failed to satisfy the queries of the Rajasthan government, the SOG team searched the university.

The team also raided the residential premises of the owner of the university. The raids continued until late in the night.

The vice chancellor of the university, Mukesh Tiwari, and an employee, Ankit Joshi, said a team had come from Rajasthan to verify the degrees of some students.

They also said that a team from the Rajasthan education department was searching the offices, which was a normal practice.

Both Tiwari and Joshi, however, failed to give any reason why the Rajasthan education department team was probing the case.