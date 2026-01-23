 Bhopal News: Drinking Water Schemes To Be Maintained, Operated In MP On Gujarat Model
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Drinking Water Schemes To Be Maintained, Operated In MP On Gujarat Model

Bhopal News: Drinking Water Schemes To Be Maintained, Operated In MP On Gujarat Model

Both departments were supposed to make presentations after making policies in the presence of the Chief Minister. But now, the plans will be prepared after the meeting with the Central Government. According to the Gujarat model, the village Panchayats do the operation and maintenance of the Nal Jal Yojna.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Drinking Water Schemes To Be Maintained, Operated In MP On Gujarat Model | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The operation and maintenance of drinking water schemes will be carried out on the basis of the Gujarat model in the BJP-ruled states across the country.

A meeting with the ministers and officials of Public Health Engineering and the Panchayat and Rural Development departments will be held in Delhi on January 27.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Yasin Machhli Gets Bail In NDPS Case After Crime Branch Apology
article-image

They will discuss a policy on operation and maintenance and drinking water schemes. The PHE and the Panchayat and Rural Development Department have locked horns over the operation and maintenance of Ekal Nal Jal Yojna.

The PHE Department wants to outsource the maintenance work under the Ekal Nal Jal Yojna. But the Panchayat and Rural Development Department wishes to get the work done through the village Panchayats.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Drives City-Wide Plastic Recyclothon With Mindspace
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Drives City-Wide Plastic Recyclothon With Mindspace
Thane Crime: Fake Railway Vigilance Inspector Arrested While Taking ₹20,000 Bribe In Kalyan
Thane Crime: Fake Railway Vigilance Inspector Arrested While Taking ₹20,000 Bribe In Kalyan
12 Bangladeshi Sailors Rescued After Cargo Vessel Sinks In Muriganga River
12 Bangladeshi Sailors Rescued After Cargo Vessel Sinks In Muriganga River
Mumbra Police Issue Notice To Newly Elected AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Over Controversial Victory Speech
Mumbra Police Issue Notice To Newly Elected AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Over Controversial Victory Speech

Both departments were supposed to make presentations after making policies in the presence of the Chief Minister. But now, the plans will be prepared after the meeting with the Central Government.

According to the Gujarat model, the village Panchayats do the operation and maintenance of the Nal Jal Yojna.

So, the village Panchayats will do the maintenance and operation of the Nal Jal Yojna according to the Central Government s wishes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Drinking Water Schemes To Be Maintained, Operated In MP On Gujarat Model
Bhopal News: Drinking Water Schemes To Be Maintained, Operated In MP On Gujarat Model
Bhopal News: Agar And Singrauli Remain Underperforming In MMR, Khandwa, Raise In IMR
Bhopal News: Agar And Singrauli Remain Underperforming In MMR, Khandwa, Raise In IMR
MP News: Women And Child Development Department Official Charged With Molestation, Intimidation In...
MP News: Women And Child Development Department Official Charged With Molestation, Intimidation In...
Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Books Builder For Selling Cooperative Society Land
Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Books Builder For Selling Cooperative Society Land
Bhopal News: Hit And Run, 19-Year-Old Woman Run Over By Speeding Dumper
Bhopal News: Hit And Run, 19-Year-Old Woman Run Over By Speeding Dumper