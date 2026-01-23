Bhopal News: Drinking Water Schemes To Be Maintained, Operated In MP On Gujarat Model | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The operation and maintenance of drinking water schemes will be carried out on the basis of the Gujarat model in the BJP-ruled states across the country.

A meeting with the ministers and officials of Public Health Engineering and the Panchayat and Rural Development departments will be held in Delhi on January 27.

They will discuss a policy on operation and maintenance and drinking water schemes. The PHE and the Panchayat and Rural Development Department have locked horns over the operation and maintenance of Ekal Nal Jal Yojna.

The PHE Department wants to outsource the maintenance work under the Ekal Nal Jal Yojna. But the Panchayat and Rural Development Department wishes to get the work done through the village Panchayats.

Both departments were supposed to make presentations after making policies in the presence of the Chief Minister. But now, the plans will be prepared after the meeting with the Central Government.

According to the Gujarat model, the village Panchayats do the operation and maintenance of the Nal Jal Yojna.

So, the village Panchayats will do the maintenance and operation of the Nal Jal Yojna according to the Central Government s wishes.