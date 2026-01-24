 Bhopal News: On Duty Constable Shoots Self With Service Rifle In Shahdol
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: On Duty Constable Shoots Self With Service Rifle In Shahdol

Bhopal News: On Duty Constable Shoots Self With Service Rifle In Shahdol

The gunshot alerted nearby sleeping police personnel, who immediately rushed to the spot and notified senior officers. The police higher-ranking officials reached the spot, inspected the scene, collected evidence, including the shattered mobile phone. And they have initiated a thorough probe to determine the exact circumstances that prompted the cop to commit suicide.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: On Duty Constable Shoots Self With Service Rifle In Shahdol | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A constable on quarter guard duty in Shahdol shot himself dead with his service rifle on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, said police on Friday.

The deceased, identified as constable Shishir Singh Rajput, was on quarter guard duty when he took the extreme step around 1.25 a.m. Kotwali police station in charge Raghvendra Tiwari, told media that primary investigations indicate that the constable was engaged in a mobile phone conversation shortly before taking his own life.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Online Share Trading Fraud; Teacher Duped Of ₹3.95 Lakh
article-image

He shot himself near the neck/chin area, the bullet passed through his head, resulting in instantaneous death at the spot.  An argument or intense emotional distress reportedly escalated during the call, prompting him to angrily throw his phone to the ground, breaking it. Moments later, he turned the weapon on himself.

The gunshot alerted nearby sleeping police personnel, who immediately rushed to the spot and notified senior officers. The police higher-ranking officials reached the spot, inspected the scene, collected evidence, including the shattered mobile phone. And they have initiated a thorough probe to determine the exact circumstances that prompted the cop to commit suicide.

FPJ Shorts
Jay Shah To Punish BCB? ICC Contemplate Strict Action If Bangladesh Boycott T20 World Cup 2026: Report
Jay Shah To Punish BCB? ICC Contemplate Strict Action If Bangladesh Boycott T20 World Cup 2026: Report
Supreme Court Issues Notice In ₹22.92 Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam, Flags Banks’ Duty Of Care
Supreme Court Issues Notice In ₹22.92 Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam, Flags Banks’ Duty Of Care
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Sparks Online Storm With Attack On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Sparks Online Storm With Attack On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Shashi Tharoor Skips Congress High Command Meet After Kochi Snub, Party Issues Discipline Warning
Shashi Tharoor Skips Congress High Command Meet After Kochi Snub, Party Issues Discipline Warning

In morning, after the postmortem the body was handed to the family.

Rajput had joined the police force on compassionate grounds as a "child constable" in 2013 following his father's demise. Upon turning 18 in 2015, he was regularised as a constable and was currently posted in Shahdol. He is survived by his mother and three sisters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: On Duty Constable Shoots Self With Service Rifle In Shahdol
Bhopal News: On Duty Constable Shoots Self With Service Rifle In Shahdol
Bhopal News: EOW Books Two For Cheating Nationalised Bank Of ₹68.60 Lakh
Bhopal News: EOW Books Two For Cheating Nationalised Bank Of ₹68.60 Lakh
Bhopal News: Exhibition, Based On Harry Potter Takes Visitors Into Magical World
Bhopal News: Exhibition, Based On Harry Potter Takes Visitors Into Magical World
Bhopal News: All 6k Government Schools Sanction Electricity To Get Connections By March 31
Bhopal News: All 6k Government Schools Sanction Electricity To Get Connections By March 31
Bhopal News: Doctor Shortage In Rural Madhya Pradesh Set To Worsen
Bhopal News: Doctor Shortage In Rural Madhya Pradesh Set To Worsen