Bhopal News: On Duty Constable Shoots Self With Service Rifle In Shahdol | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A constable on quarter guard duty in Shahdol shot himself dead with his service rifle on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, said police on Friday.

The deceased, identified as constable Shishir Singh Rajput, was on quarter guard duty when he took the extreme step around 1.25 a.m. Kotwali police station in charge Raghvendra Tiwari, told media that primary investigations indicate that the constable was engaged in a mobile phone conversation shortly before taking his own life.

He shot himself near the neck/chin area, the bullet passed through his head, resulting in instantaneous death at the spot. An argument or intense emotional distress reportedly escalated during the call, prompting him to angrily throw his phone to the ground, breaking it. Moments later, he turned the weapon on himself.

The gunshot alerted nearby sleeping police personnel, who immediately rushed to the spot and notified senior officers. The police higher-ranking officials reached the spot, inspected the scene, collected evidence, including the shattered mobile phone. And they have initiated a thorough probe to determine the exact circumstances that prompted the cop to commit suicide.

In morning, after the postmortem the body was handed to the family.

Rajput had joined the police force on compassionate grounds as a "child constable" in 2013 following his father's demise. Upon turning 18 in 2015, he was regularised as a constable and was currently posted in Shahdol. He is survived by his mother and three sisters.