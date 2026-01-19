 MP News: 'Temples Were Demolished In Garb Of Modernisation' Digvijaya Singh On Manikarnika Ghat Row-- VIDEO
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh criticised the demolition of temples at Manikarnika Ghat, saying that in the name of modernisation and corridor development, sacred structures and idols were destroyed. He said followers of Sanatan Dharma opposed the move and questioned whether religious places were being removed to turn the area into a tourist or commercial zone.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting strongly to the redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has criticised the demolition of centuries-old temples linked to Punyashlok Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

Speaking on the issue, Digvijaya Singh said that in the name of modernisation and development, historic temples have been destroyed.

While talking to media persons, he questioned the purpose of such actions and said that people following Sanatan Dharma have clearly opposed this move. “In the name of building a corridor, temples have been demolished. Even the idols inside these temples were broken,” he said. He further asked, “For what purpose is this being done? To build a mall or to turn the area into a tourist spot?”

Singh said that Manikarnika Ghat is not just a location but a sacred place with deep religious and cultural meaning. He added that the structures demolished were not ordinary buildings but temples built and restored more than 300 years ago by Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

He also expressed concern over reports that two historic idols of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar were damaged during the demolition, and one idol is still missing. He said destroying idols hurts the faith of devotees and shows a lack of respect towards India’s religious history. “Idols are not stones for believers. They are symbols of faith,” he said.

Yuvraj Holkar visits Varanasi; Collector assures action

The redevelopment work at the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi has become a national issue. The local administration claimed that the works at Manikarnika ghat and Kashi Vishwanath corridor aim to improve facilities for devotees.

However, during this work, old structures linked to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, built more than 300 years ago, were demolished. This, led to strong reactions from priests, historians, political leaders, and devotees. Yuvraj Yuvraj Yeshwantrao Holkar rushed to Varanasi last week and met the administration and collector and demanded an inquiry into the matter.

Varanasi Collector Satyendra Kumar has assured former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that the demolished structures will be rebuilt and the idols reinstalled with full honour.

