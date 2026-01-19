MP News: Over 20k Paramedical Students Protest Over Non-Declaration Of Session 2021-22 Results In Gwalior -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Over 20k paramedical students took to streets in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, protesting the 4-year delay in the announcement of results for the 2021 - 22 academic session.

The students are from government medical colleges across Madhya Pradesh, including Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC) in Gwalior.

They have started a protest against Jabalpur Medical University over the non-declaration of results for the year 2021 - 22.

‘Our future is in jeopardy’

Students said the university’s negligence has severely affected their future, as they are losing job opportunities due to the delayed results.

After repeated appeals failed, paramedical students were forced to take the path of agitation. The protest at GRMC has also received support from the Congress party.

Student attempted suicide

The situation has caused serious mental stress among students. Recently, a paramedical student at GRMC allegedly attempted suicide due to frustration over the delay but was stopped in time by security guards.

Other session delayed by 2 years

Students from the 2023 - 24 and 2024 - 25 batches are also worried, as the paramedical course session under Jabalpur Medical University is already running nearly 2 years behind schedule.

They fear further delays in their examinations if senior students’ results remain pending.

‘Results to be declared soon’

GRMC Dean Dr R.K.S. Dhakad said the issue is being taken seriously and that letters have once again been sent to the Vice-Chancellor and Controller of Examinations of Jabalpur Medical University, urging them to declare the results at the earliest keeping students’ future in mind.

34 students suspended at GRMC

Recently, Gwalior’s Gajraraja Medical College (GRMC) suspended 34 students in September 2025.

The action was taken after a clash broke out between 2 groups over alleged ‘ragging’ on campus. The hostel administration also sealed the rooms of the students involved.

The dispute began after seniors allegedly pressured juniors to follow orders and do their work, leading to a late-night fight between students from 2 hostels.