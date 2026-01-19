MP News: 18-Year-Old Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Creating Fake AI Plane Crash Videos To Gain Views; Apologises On Camera—VIDEO

MP News: 18-Year-Old Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Creating AI-Generated Fake Plane Crash Videos To Gain Views—VIDEO |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Jabalpur youth, who uploaded fake AI-generated videos of plane crash on social media, has been arrested for fear-mongering.

The youth, identified as 18-year-old Abhi Patel, is a resident of Vikrampur Suatala, Narsinghpur. Patel made fabricated AI videos of aircraft emergency landing on railway tracks and open fields in Jabalpur and recorded misleading reels, creating panic among the residents.

He posted a video where an aircraft can be seen parked on the tracks of Jabalpur railway station. The videos also included fake scenes of crowds gathering around the aircraft. The person in the video was heard saying, "Due to a technical snag, the aircraft had to do an emergency landing inside the railway station. Rescue operations are underway as the aircraft stands right between the tracks."

Check out the video:

Youth Who Uploaded Fake AI-Generated Plane Crash Videos in Jabalpur Apologises, Urges People to Avoid Posting Misleading Content Online#MadhyaPradeshNews | #AIVideo | #MissLeadingNews pic.twitter.com/c705gBPQqh — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 19, 2026

These fake AI videos were posted with an intention to gain quick followers and views on social media. The youth reportedly aimed to earn more money with the viral videos and create panic among the locals.

After one such video falsely claimed that a plane had made an emergency landing in a field, police from four police stations conducted a search operation throughout the night. The matter was taken seriously by the airport authority, following which the Director of Dumna Airport in Jabalpur filed a complaint with the police.

Locals urged the authorities to take strict action against such creators who spread misinformation to gain quick social media attention. People demanded the youth's arrest.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 170 BNS and arrested him.

After his arrest, the police released a video of the youth apologising. The accused was seen apologising before the police with folded hands and later holding his ears, promising not to create such videos again, which spread panic and misinformation.

Rajkumar Khatik, Station House Officer, Khamaria, Jabalpur, said, "Khamaria police are identifying others involved in creating similar videos that spread panic."