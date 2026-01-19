 MP News: 18-Year-Old Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Creating Fake AI Plane Crash Videos To Gain Views; Apologises On Camera—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 18-Year-Old Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Creating Fake AI Plane Crash Videos To Gain Views; Apologises On Camera—VIDEO

MP News: 18-Year-Old Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Creating Fake AI Plane Crash Videos To Gain Views; Apologises On Camera—VIDEO

An 18-year-old youth, Abhi Patel, was arrested by Dumna Chowki police for creating AI-generated fake plane crash and emergency landing videos. The clips spread panic and triggered nightlong searches by police. Acting on a complaint from Dumna Airport, a case was registered under Section 170 BNS. Police are probing others involved. The accused later apologized before officers publicly.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 18-Year-Old Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Creating AI-Generated Fake Plane Crash Videos To Gain Views—VIDEO |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Jabalpur youth, who uploaded fake AI-generated videos of plane crash on social media, has been arrested for fear-mongering.

The youth, identified as 18-year-old Abhi Patel, is a resident of Vikrampur Suatala, Narsinghpur. Patel made fabricated AI videos of aircraft emergency landing on railway tracks and open fields in Jabalpur and recorded misleading reels, creating panic among the residents.

He posted a video where an aircraft can be seen parked on the tracks of Jabalpur railway station. The videos also included fake scenes of crowds gathering around the aircraft. The person in the video was heard saying, "Due to a technical snag, the aircraft had to do an emergency landing inside the railway station. Rescue operations are underway as the aircraft stands right between the tracks."

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
Major Twist After BMC Elections 2026 Results! Devendra Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray Reportedly In Talks Over Mumbai Mayor Post, Sparking Alliance Buzz
Major Twist After BMC Elections 2026 Results! Devendra Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray Reportedly In Talks Over Mumbai Mayor Post, Sparking Alliance Buzz
Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Kiwi Star Daryl Mitchell In Heartwarming Gesture After IND Vs NZ Series Decider; Video Goes Viral
Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Kiwi Star Daryl Mitchell In Heartwarming Gesture After IND Vs NZ Series Decider; Video Goes Viral
Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
Video Of Virat Kohli Having Indori Poha Goes Viral After His 85th Century Against New Zealand | WATCH
Video Of Virat Kohli Having Indori Poha Goes Viral After His 85th Century Against New Zealand | WATCH

These fake AI videos were posted with an intention to gain quick followers and views on social media. The youth reportedly aimed to earn more money with the viral videos and create panic among the locals.

After one such video falsely claimed that a plane had made an emergency landing in a field, police from four police stations conducted a search operation throughout the night. The matter was taken seriously by the airport authority, following which the Director of Dumna Airport in Jabalpur filed a complaint with the police.

Locals urged the authorities to take strict action against such creators who spread misinformation to gain quick social media attention. People demanded the youth's arrest.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 170 BNS and arrested him.

Read Also
Bhopal News: MP's Lok Bhawan To Open For Public For 3 Days On Republic Day; Check Details
article-image

After his arrest, the police released a video of the youth apologising. The accused was seen apologising before the police with folded hands and later holding his ears, promising not to create such videos again, which spread panic and misinformation.

Rajkumar Khatik, Station House Officer, Khamaria, Jabalpur, said, "Khamaria police are identifying others involved in creating similar videos that spread panic."

Read Also
MP News: 27 Bison To Be Shifted To Bandhavgarh From Satpura
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 18-Year-Old Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Creating Fake AI Plane Crash Videos To Gain Views;...
MP News: 18-Year-Old Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Creating Fake AI Plane Crash Videos To Gain Views;...
Bhopal News: MP's Lok Bhawan To Open For Public For 3 Days On Republic Day; Check Details
Bhopal News: MP's Lok Bhawan To Open For Public For 3 Days On Republic Day; Check Details
Bhopal News: Masked Burglars Strike In Katara Hills, AIIMS Officer’s House Targeted
Bhopal News: Masked Burglars Strike In Katara Hills, AIIMS Officer’s House Targeted
Madhya Pradesh January 19, 2026, Weather Update: Cloud Cover Grips State; Relief From Chills In Next...
Madhya Pradesh January 19, 2026, Weather Update: Cloud Cover Grips State; Relief From Chills In Next...
MP News: Railway Bans Delhi-Bound Parcels For 4 Days Amid Security Alert
MP News: Railway Bans Delhi-Bound Parcels For 4 Days Amid Security Alert