 MP News: 27 Bison To Be Shifted To Bandhavgarh From Satpura
MP News: 27 Bison To Be Shifted To Bandhavgarh From Satpura

At least 27 Indian bison (gaur) will be translocated from Satpura Tiger Reserve to Bandhavgarh in the coming days to strengthen the gene pool. Staff have been trained for the operation, scheduled around January 26. Earlier, 23 bison were shifted last year. Satpura has an estimated 6,000–7,000 bison population.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Images

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At least 27 Indian bison genery known as “Gaur” will be translocated from Satpura Tiger Reserve to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in the coming days. Extensive training has been given to the staff of Satpura Tiger Reserve on how to capture and translocate the bison.

Interacting with the Free Press, Field Director of Satpura Tiger Reserve Rakhi Nanda said that the Indian bisonn were to be translocated to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve to improve the gene pool.

A total of 50 Indian bison were to be transported to Bandhavgarh. Out of these, 23 were translocated to Bandhavgarh last year and now the remaining 27 will be shifted.

On January 11, a training programme was conducted regarding the translocation of the bison. It is a heavy wild animal and putting them into a vehicle requires extra caution.

The Satpura Tiger Reserve has abundant population of Indian bison. According to a rough estimate, there are around 6000 to 7000 bison in Satpura.

As far as the upcoming translocation is concerned, the Satpura Tiger Reserve officials have mapped the area to know which have the presence of Indian bisons. The plan is to capture 27 bisons on January 26.

Leopard triggers panic

A leopard is creating terror in Bhaura village of Betul. A team of Satpura Tiger Reserve is camping in the area for the past few days to capture the big cat but to no avail.

The tactic to capture it through a cage containing bait has yielded no positive result.Hence, now a decision has been taken to catch it through tranquilisation. At least four elephants are going to be deployed in this exercise.

