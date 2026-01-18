MP News: District Consumer Forum’s Relief To BMHRC In Death After Angioplasty | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum, Bhopal, in its order, said that complainants have not been able to establish any deficiency in service in the instant matter against the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre(BMHRC).

As per order, wife of appellant complained of chest pain on June 9, 2003 and consulted a family doctor in Hoshangabad. She was given treatment under the guidance of Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre(BMHRC).

It is alleged that while shifting from ambulance, BMHRC employees dropped the patient, which led to development of pulmonary edema. On June 11, 2003 angiography and angioplasty were performed by BMHRC cardiologist. It is alleged that on June 16, 2003, the complainant was administered with ‘A-negative’ blood group, whereas blood group of patient was ‘A-positive’.

The expiry date of said blood, which was transfused was June 18, 2003. Due to said blood transfusion, condition of patient deteriorated. she finally died on June 27,2003.

Complainant alleged that death of the patient was due to their negligence and approached the District Consumer Grievances Forum..

As per order, District Forum said that the detailed history in the said document reveals she had pulmonary Edema, before shifting to BMHRC. Therefore, the allegations of the complainants that she suffered pulmonary Edema after fall from stretcher is found to be incorrect.

The allegations that she was wrongly administered A-Negative blood, whereas blood group of the patient was A-Positive, is not acceptable, since as per medical literature, A-Negative blood can be administered to an A-Positive blood group patient.

Also, the allegations that the blood which was administered was nearing expiry and was not safe to be administered, do not hold any relevance, as admittedly. the blood which was transfused had not yet expired. Therefore, it was safe to administer such blood.