 MP News: Supreme Court Rejects Minister Vijay Shah Apology, Pulls Up State Government Over Delay In Sanction For Prosecution
On May 14, 2024, High Court took suo motu cognizance of Shah’s remarks and directed state police to register FIR. Consequently, he was booked under Sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Later that evening, Shah posted a social media video apologising for the comments and calling Colonel Qureshi “nation’s sister.”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 09:27 PM IST
MP News: Supreme Court Rejects Minister Vijay Shah Apology, Pulls Up State Government Over Delay In Sanction For Prosecution | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court on Monday pulled up Madhya Pradesh government for delaying decision on granting sanction to prosecute minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, months after SIT sought approval over his remark against Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

SC has given state government two weeks to decide whether to grant sanction for prosecution. Besides, SC rejected Shah’s apology when raised during hearing.

SC was hearing petitions filed by Shah challenging High Court’s suo motu order for registration of an FIR against him over his reference to Colonel Qureshi as a “sister of terrorists.”

The bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned why state had not acted on SIT request for prosecution sanction.

The government has been sitting on SIT report since August 2025, now it is January 19, 2026, bench observed. SC noted that SIT had sought approval for prosecution. Shah’s counsel informed SC that minister had already tendered apology.

However, on May 15, High Court expressed dissatisfaction with FIR and said it would monitor investigation to ensure fairness.

The controversy stems from provocative speech delivered by Shah on May 11, 2025 in Indore’s Mhow. Shah had said: “They killed our Hindus by removing their clothes, and Modiji sent his sister to their house to beat them up,” referring to “Operation Sindoor.” Minister had called Sofia Qureshi a sister from community of terrorists. Following national outrage and stern High Court observation, Supreme Court on May 19 ordered formation of three-member SIT and thorough investigation.

SC senior advocate Varun Thakur told Free Press, “SC has given two weeks to state government to decide on prosecution sanction. Court has questioned delay and rejected minister’s point that he tendered apology.” Advocate Varun Thakur had moved petition in SC for removal of minister after his remarks.

