MP News: NSUI Seeks Probe Into ‘Ill-Treatment’ Of Students At Eklavya Tribal Hostels In Jabalpur | AI-Generated Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Monday said it will launch a state-wide agitation to protest the alleged ill-treatment of students at Eklavya tribal hostels in the state and demanded that the tribal affairs department take action against erring school principals and those in charge of these hostels.

The NSUI is the student wing of the Congress. The organisation’s demands come days after a minor girl was found dead at the Eklavya tribal hostel in Purushkheda village in Barwani district on January 13.

The ill-treatment meted to the tribal students and the negligence of officials will not be tolerated. Following the tragic incident involving tribal students in Jabalpur, similar negligence is allegedly seen in Harda too, said NSUI national spokesperson Viraj Yadav.

The NSUI demands immediate investigation of the recent incidents reported from Jabalpur and Harda and action against the culprits.

The organisation also urged the government to provide a list (including qualifications) of principals/in-charges of all Eklavya hostels in Madhya Pradesh, to form a permanent committee to conduct monthly inspections of each hostel and appoint a food safety officer for each hostel, Yadav said.

The memorandum is already submitted to the Jabalpur district collector and a letter is written to the Chairman of NEST and the Principal Secretary of the Tribal Affairs Department for action in the matter, he added.