 MP News: NSUI Seeks Probe Into ‘Ill-Treatment’ Of Students At Eklavya Tribal Hostels In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: NSUI Seeks Probe Into ‘Ill-Treatment’ Of Students At Eklavya Tribal Hostels In Jabalpur

MP News: NSUI Seeks Probe Into ‘Ill-Treatment’ Of Students At Eklavya Tribal Hostels In Jabalpur

The organisation also urged the government to provide a list (including qualifications) of principals/in-charges of all Eklavya hostels in Madhya Pradesh, to form a permanent committee to conduct monthly inspections of each hostel and appoint a food safety officer for each hostel, Yadav said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: NSUI Seeks Probe Into ‘Ill-Treatment’ Of Students At Eklavya Tribal Hostels In Jabalpur | AI-Generated Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Monday said it will launch a state-wide agitation to protest the alleged ill-treatment of students at Eklavya tribal hostels in the state and demanded that the tribal affairs department take action against erring school principals and those in charge of these hostels.

The NSUI is the student wing of the Congress. The organisation’s demands come days after a minor girl was found dead at the Eklavya tribal hostel in Purushkheda village in Barwani district on January 13.

Read Also
MP News: Speeding Car Runs Over Labourers Having Lunch In Jabalpur, 5 Dead, 10 Injured
article-image

The ill-treatment meted to the tribal students and the negligence of officials will not be tolerated.  Following the tragic incident involving tribal students in Jabalpur, similar negligence is allegedly seen in Harda too, said NSUI national spokesperson Viraj Yadav.

The NSUI demands immediate investigation of the recent incidents reported from Jabalpur and Harda and action against the culprits.

FPJ Shorts
World Economic Forum Davos 2026: 'International Funds See India As Key Investment Destination With Many Opportunities,' CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO
World Economic Forum Davos 2026: 'International Funds See India As Key Investment Destination With Many Opportunities,' CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO
All India Muslim Jamaat Chief Calls Haridwar 'No Entry Boards' Communal, Threat To Harmony | VIDEO
All India Muslim Jamaat Chief Calls Haridwar 'No Entry Boards' Communal, Threat To Harmony | VIDEO
Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests HPCL Sales Officer For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Chandrapur
Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests HPCL Sales Officer For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Chandrapur
Karnataka Election Commission Confirms Ballot Papers For GBA Elections
Karnataka Election Commission Confirms Ballot Papers For GBA Elections

The organisation also urged the government to provide a list (including qualifications) of principals/in-charges of all Eklavya hostels in Madhya Pradesh, to form a permanent committee to conduct monthly inspections of each hostel and appoint a food safety officer for each hostel, Yadav said.

The memorandum is already submitted to the Jabalpur district collector and a letter is written to the Chairman of NEST and the Principal Secretary of the Tribal Affairs Department for action in the matter, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Supreme Court Rejects Minister Vijay Shah Apology, Pulls Up State Government Over Delay In...
MP News: Supreme Court Rejects Minister Vijay Shah Apology, Pulls Up State Government Over Delay In...
MP News: NSUI Seeks Probe Into ‘Ill-Treatment’ Of Students At Eklavya Tribal Hostels In Jabalpur
MP News: NSUI Seeks Probe Into ‘Ill-Treatment’ Of Students At Eklavya Tribal Hostels In Jabalpur
MP News: Barela Hit-And-Run, Toll Reaches 5 As Three More Succumb; Accused Still On The Run In...
MP News: Barela Hit-And-Run, Toll Reaches 5 As Three More Succumb; Accused Still On The Run In...
MP News: Giant Swing Collapses At Local Fair In Jhabua, Injures Three Schoolgirls; Fair Shut Down
MP News: Giant Swing Collapses At Local Fair In Jhabua, Injures Three Schoolgirls; Fair Shut Down
MP News: Tea Vendor Suffers Severe Burns After Diesel Spills While Pranking With Friends In...
MP News: Tea Vendor Suffers Severe Burns After Diesel Spills While Pranking With Friends In...